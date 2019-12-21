Tours expose eighth graders to VACTE career, technical education programming

COTTONWOOD — During the 2019 fall school semester, eighth grade students from Beaver Creek and Camp Verde middle schools, as well as from Oak Creek School have toured Valley Academy’s central campus in Cottonwood.

The purpose of the tours, according to Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, is to expose students to the community’s career and technical education opportunities — CTE — once they reach high school.

In October, Beaver Creek students toured the Valley Academy central campus. On Dec. 3, Camp Verde Middle School and Oak Creek School students took the demonstration tour.

According to Weir, students were put into groups and rotated from one CTE program to another, such as teacher training, construction, culinary arts, phlebotomy, fire science and certified nursing — CNA.

Teachers and students talked about the program requirements, skills learned, industry certification earned and any college dual enrollment credits available, Weir said. Valley Academy students also demonstrated skills they had learned in the program and were able to answer the eighth grade students’ questions.

Son of the Valley Academy superintendent, Technology Teacher Chance Weir said that his Camp Verde Middle School students had a “great time and learned a lot about what programs they will be able to take during their four years of high school”

“The tour was very informative. I told (my students) they have a lot of opportunities more than I did when I was in high school,” the Camp Verde teacher said. “My students really enjoyed how each of the programs during the tour (demonstrated) the skills they have learned in the program. My students were very excited and talking about which program they excited to take.”

The demonstration tours are part of career exploration the CTE program and Verde Valley superintendents are partnering on,” the Valley Academy superintendent said.

“The belief is that the more we can get the seventh and eighth grade students involved and exposed to the different career options they have and how the CTE programs can prepare the students for it while in middle school and in high school, the better we are preparing the students for success,” Bob Weir said. “VACTE commends the Verde Valley and Sedona schools administrations and teachers for making this a major focus over the last two years at the middle school level.”

