Water not an issue for Spring Creek Ranch, developer says

CORNVILLE — When Eric Borowsky and his daughter, Lisa, presented their planned area development to more than 100 local residents Dec. 6, Cornville-area water was only part of the discussion.

Eric Borowsky, 79, said he thoroughly researched the amount and flow of water on the property he’s owned for about 15 years. The project he is best known for in northern New Mexico — the Snow Bowl and its use of reclaimed water for snowmaking — helped him learn about many facets of water flow and behavior, he said.

“Much of what we want to put in place requires an approval process from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality,” Borowsky said.

Borowsky has spoken with and Cottonwood Utilities Director Tom Whitmer, who told the Verde Independent that Borowsky has requested the city provide some water services at Spring Creek Ranch, though the city would not use its own water supply for the development.

When Cottonwood purchase some water companies years ago, one of the companies acquired was a firm that served the Spring Creek Ranch area. The tank seen nearby during the Dec. 6 presentation at the ranch is owned by the City of Cottonwood – along with the water its well produces.

Borowsky said there are two other wells on site---one on property he owns, and another owned by the Ryerson family. All three wells, presumably, would be used to supply water to customers in the proposed 282-acre development. The Borowskys own most of that land; the Ryersons own 36 of those acres.

A study was conducted years ago, Whitmer and Borowsky both pointed out, in which it was determined that the city’s well supply is completely separate from nearby Spring Creek or any surface springs in the area.

Borowsky and Whitmer don’t disagree that there is enough groundwater at Spring Creek Ranch to sustain a large development. While Whitmer pointed out that isn’t his place to discuss on groundwater supplies anywhere —much less a proposed development area with no formal operating agreement with the city — he said he has no reason to doubt the three wells on site would provide enough water for several thousand people.

“With something like manufactured homes, you’re not talking about very little outdoor water use,” Whitmer said.

Even though Spring Creek produces 7.752 million gallons of water per day, Borowsky said, all water used in his development would come from the wells on-site. There is no intention of asking the City of Cottonwood to pipe out water from its limited supplies for thousands of residents, he said.

Spring Creek Ranch would not need Cottonwood’s help with sewer service, as Borowsky has proposed an on-site evaporation pond system. He also said it wouldn’t be too costly to run a pipeline to a nearby wastewater system, such as one near Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, if the proper approvals and agreements take place.

Borowsky said he’s worked extensively with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on best practices in and around Spring Creek, which will be a visual centerpiece of his development. He also said he works with Errol L. Montgomery & Associates, Inc., a Scottsdale-based water resources consulting firm.