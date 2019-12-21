OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Water not an issue for Spring Creek Ranch, developer says
Development still must go to Board of Supervisors

Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 3:11 p.m.

CORNVILLE — When Eric Borowsky and his daughter, Lisa, presented their planned area development to more than 100 local residents Dec. 6, Cornville-area water was only part of the discussion.

Eric Borowsky, 79, said he thoroughly researched the amount and flow of water on the property he’s owned for about 15 years. The project he is best known for in northern New Mexico — the Snow Bowl and its use of reclaimed water for snowmaking — helped him learn about many facets of water flow and behavior, he said.

“Much of what we want to put in place requires an approval process from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality,” Borowsky said.

Borowsky has spoken with and Cottonwood Utilities Director Tom Whitmer, who told the Verde Independent that Borowsky has requested the city provide some water services at Spring Creek Ranch, though the city would not use its own water supply for the development.

When Cottonwood purchase some water companies years ago, one of the companies acquired was a firm that served the Spring Creek Ranch area. The tank seen nearby during the Dec. 6 presentation at the ranch is owned by the City of Cottonwood – along with the water its well produces.

Borowsky said there are two other wells on site---one on property he owns, and another owned by the Ryerson family. All three wells, presumably, would be used to supply water to customers in the proposed 282-acre development. The Borowskys own most of that land; the Ryersons own 36 of those acres.

A study was conducted years ago, Whitmer and Borowsky both pointed out, in which it was determined that the city’s well supply is completely separate from nearby Spring Creek or any surface springs in the area.

Borowsky and Whitmer don’t disagree that there is enough groundwater at Spring Creek Ranch to sustain a large development. While Whitmer pointed out that isn’t his place to discuss on groundwater supplies anywhere —much less a proposed development area with no formal operating agreement with the city — he said he has no reason to doubt the three wells on site would provide enough water for several thousand people.

“With something like manufactured homes, you’re not talking about very little outdoor water use,” Whitmer said.

Even though Spring Creek produces 7.752 million gallons of water per day, Borowsky said, all water used in his development would come from the wells on-site. There is no intention of asking the City of Cottonwood to pipe out water from its limited supplies for thousands of residents, he said.

Spring Creek Ranch would not need Cottonwood’s help with sewer service, as Borowsky has proposed an on-site evaporation pond system. He also said it wouldn’t be too costly to run a pipeline to a nearby wastewater system, such as one near Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, if the proper approvals and agreements take place.

Borowsky said he’s worked extensively with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on best practices in and around Spring Creek, which will be a visual centerpiece of his development. He also said he works with Errol L. Montgomery & Associates, Inc., a Scottsdale-based water resources consulting firm.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

More than 100 skeptical residents grill Spring Creek Ranch developer
City studies acquisition of another water company
Majority of County Planning and Zoning commissioners recommend denial of Spring Creek Ranch
Spring Creek Ranch project on Thursday’s county P&Z agenda
Q and A with owner of proposed Cornville development

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News