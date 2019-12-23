ALL IN THE FAMILY: Ben Bassous continues legacy of Tierra Verde Builders

CAMP VERDE — John Bassous remembers when his son decided he wanted to buy the family’s construction business.

It was during a telephone call he received from Ben in February 2014. Ben was attending Grace College in Indiana, studying business administration and the Bible.

“He called, asked if there was still an opening,” John Bassous said of Ben, now 27. “I asked, ‘what do you want?’”

John recalled his son’s response: “I’d like to take over the business.”

“As a father, your heart gets happy,” John Bassous said. “I was ecstatic. My wife Mary and I had been talking about our plans. We were coming out of the recession, and things were picking up.”

So John put Ben on a three- to five-year plan and taught him “every aspect of the construction business.”

With a 10-year loan, Ben Bassous bought Tierra Verde Builders from his father in 2017. Sometime in 2021, Ben expects to have paid off his father – in full.

“I truly believe that in two (more) years, I can pay it off,” Ben Bassous said. “I leave as much in the company as I can to pay off the debt.”

Despite Ben’s expedited plan to be debt free, the company was “rightfully bought at appraisal value,” John said.

“He’s earned it,” John Bassous said. “Ben’s done an extremely good job. It’s truly his company.”

Ben has “always been entrepreneurial in nature,” John said. But when John went away to college, part of him was escaping the construction business he grew up in.

“In college, I told myself I’d have four or five careers,” Ben said. “I have a lot of interests.”

When he’s not working, Ben restores older vehicles, but he also enjoys camping, hunting and fishing. Ben also has a theology degree and likes to help out churches in need. John sees his son as disciplined, Ben sees himself as driven.

That drive, in so many words, is apparent in his passion for bringing jobs to the Verde Valley.

John, who works in preconstruction for Ben, is the first face you see at Tierra Verde. A proud man, proud of his son, John said recently that since Ben took over the business, the company has seen an almost 100% increase in gross revenues, and a near-200% increase in employees.

“We are in terms of local, Verde Valley-based contractors, one of the largest employers,” the elder Bassous said. “And we take that seriously. Ben has established a pattern. A successful business model, part he has inherited, part he has created.”

