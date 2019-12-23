Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Christmas Poem

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the ship

Most sailors were sleeping, while the radar went blip.

An unidentified object in the North sky

Sent a Navy jet off to do a fly-by.

On a mission to see what this object might be,

The pilots were shocked at what they did see.

Because there in the sky was a huge flying sleigh

To bring joy to the sailors on Christmas Day.

Yes, Santa was coming, reindeers and all.

The pilots were laughing when they made the call,

“All hands on deck! Inbound on the way!

Santa is coming! It’s Christmas Day!”

Santa was jolly when he landed his sled

As sailors who were sleeping jumped out of bed

All the ship’s crew ran to see this strange sight

Saint Nick brought the joy they were missing this night.

Santa brought gifts and sailors had food,

So together they feasted – and the night was all good.

Loneliness, fear and long days at sea

Were rewarded by Santa who would always be

A reminder of hope and a constant bright light

In a long deployment and that was like a dark night.

Santa stood on the deck, the night quiet and still,

And shouted, “Thank you for serving! God’s Speed and Good Will!”

After leaving the carrier, he made a short trip

To the smaller destroyer accompanying the ship.

While departing the area he waved from the sky,

Standing up, he saluted in a daring fly-by.

To honor the military, Santa had a long night,

To stop at each outpost and base before light.

Merry Christmas to all the brave women and men

Who serve in armed forces, God Bless You. Amen.

Yes, many of us will have loved ones who are in far-away places, serving our country and unable to come home for the Holidays. We try to put on a brave face, go ahead with the Christmas parties and dinners, but there is sadness and worry for the families of our soldiers and sailors. We write letters, send cookies, pack our gift boxes and feel pride when we stand in line at the Post Office.

We have questions. What does my sailor need on a ship? What could I get my soldier that he or she might appreciate on a base in hostile territory? How many cookies should I send? The world might keep spinning, but for those of us who have a son, daughter, grandchild, sister or brother out of hugs reach this holiday season, it is a world that is slightly sadder.

The stars come out to shine brightly on our celebrations. We may cook the roast, bake the cookies, trim the tree, hang the mistletoe, wrap the presents, light the candles and listen to the joyful music, but someone is missing. May God comfort our heavy hearts during this Holiday Season and protect our loved ones today and always. Wish we could all sing, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.