OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cliff Bryson takes over code enforcement duties in Camp Verde
‘Big proponent of voluntary compliance’

On Dec. 3, Cliff Bryson officially introduced himself to the Camp Verde Town Council. VVN/Bill Helm

On Dec. 3, Cliff Bryson officially introduced himself to the Camp Verde Town Council. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 2:41 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — With family in the Verde Valley, Cliff Bryson felt a gentle push when he applied for Camp Verde’s code enforcement officer position.

Two months into the job, Bryson said his goal is to help make Camp Verde one of the state’s top-five municipalities.

“I want to do things right, fair, be consistent when educating the public,” said Bryson, who became code enforcement officer on Oct. 28. “To the best of my ability, I want to keep our mission moving forward.”

With much of his professional career in either the Phoenix area or Flagstaff, Bryson has been senior management analyst, interim assistant to city manager, office of labor standards manager, state trooper/sergeant, training director, assistant business-to-business manager, and code compliance officer.

According to Community Development Director Carmen Howard, Bryson is a “very balanced, calm and confident person” with extensive knowledge of codes at the municipal and state levels.

“He has an uncanny ability to read a person or situation, which is an invaluable tool in code compliance,” Howard said. “Cliff has superior public communication skills in the streets and in the meeting room.”

Howard also said that Bryson is a “big proponent of voluntary compliance, public education when it comes to codes, and is solution oriented.

“Code Enforcement is a position that I believe gets overlooked with regard to its importance,” Howard said. “Many people don’t understand how impactful and important good code enforcement is to the health and wellbeing of a community. Without this understanding, the position gets overlooked with respect to adequate wages and provision of resources to do the job.”

For Bryson, engaging with the public has led to “great discussions with the citizens.”

“When they see code enforcement, I’ve had positive energy from the citizens,” Bryson said. “A lot of citizens take pride in keeping their property up to standards.”

With a position Howard said tends to have a lot of employee turnover, finding the right person, paying that person accordingly, and giving that person the tools needed “and getting out of their way to do their job is what I believe as the key to longevity and success in performance.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local police departments seek accreditation
Town code disqualifies Armstrong as Camp Verde marshal
Camp Verde cracks down on resort's timeshare sales office
Letter: Council must do the research, ask questions and vote in the best interest of Camp Verde
Camp Verde hires ‘great leader’ in new marshal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News