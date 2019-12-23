Cliff Bryson takes over code enforcement duties in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — With family in the Verde Valley, Cliff Bryson felt a gentle push when he applied for Camp Verde’s code enforcement officer position.

Two months into the job, Bryson said his goal is to help make Camp Verde one of the state’s top-five municipalities.

“I want to do things right, fair, be consistent when educating the public,” said Bryson, who became code enforcement officer on Oct. 28. “To the best of my ability, I want to keep our mission moving forward.”

With much of his professional career in either the Phoenix area or Flagstaff, Bryson has been senior management analyst, interim assistant to city manager, office of labor standards manager, state trooper/sergeant, training director, assistant business-to-business manager, and code compliance officer.

According to Community Development Director Carmen Howard, Bryson is a “very balanced, calm and confident person” with extensive knowledge of codes at the municipal and state levels.

“He has an uncanny ability to read a person or situation, which is an invaluable tool in code compliance,” Howard said. “Cliff has superior public communication skills in the streets and in the meeting room.”

Howard also said that Bryson is a “big proponent of voluntary compliance, public education when it comes to codes, and is solution oriented.

“Code Enforcement is a position that I believe gets overlooked with regard to its importance,” Howard said. “Many people don’t understand how impactful and important good code enforcement is to the health and wellbeing of a community. Without this understanding, the position gets overlooked with respect to adequate wages and provision of resources to do the job.”

For Bryson, engaging with the public has led to “great discussions with the citizens.”

“When they see code enforcement, I’ve had positive energy from the citizens,” Bryson said. “A lot of citizens take pride in keeping their property up to standards.”

With a position Howard said tends to have a lot of employee turnover, finding the right person, paying that person accordingly, and giving that person the tools needed “and getting out of their way to do their job is what I believe as the key to longevity and success in performance.”

