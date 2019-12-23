Coalition, Sanctuary form partnership to house, support victims of human trafficking

“We were shocked to find that there was no place for victims of human trafficking to be housed in the Verde Valley so we decided to do something about it,” Carol Gandolfo, PhD, president of the Coalition Against Human Trafficking – Northern Arizona (CAHT), said as CAHT signed an agreement with the Verde Valley Sanctuary to cover extra costs for providing interim housing and services for trafficking victims.

“We’re excited to expand our mission after many years of helping victims of domestic violence to also serve trafficking victims who have different needs than our domestic violence clients due to the different trauma they suffer. We’re delighted that CAHT has stepped up to help us with the expenses for this expanded mission,” said Matthew Kelley, PhD, executive director of the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Under the agreement between the two organizations if the Verde Valley Sanctuary incurs extra expenses to care for minors who have been trafficked CAHT will cover those costs until special housing is built that can separately accommodate trafficking victims.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary began in 1993 as a grassroots organization of women who were concerned about domestic violence in our community. It was since expanded to offer comprehensive services for victims of family violence and assault including operating a 28 bed shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, advocacy and counseling services, legal support and community wide education and prevention programs.

“We have a 25-year history of assisting victims of sexual exploitation and assault. Our staff is trained in providing recovery from sexual assault and exploitation. Serving victims of human trafficking is part of our mission,” according to Dr. Kelley.

The Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern Arizona, incorporated in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grass roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem. Its mission is to educate, provide a networking platform and collectively partner with diverse groups to help eradicate human trafficking. To make a donation to support this project or for more information on CAHT please see our website caht-naz.org, email us at caht.naz@gmail.com or call the Secretary of CAHT at (928) 649-2613.