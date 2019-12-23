OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 24
Copper Canyon responds to fire at Rimrock home

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 2:54 p.m.

RIMROCK — At 11:13 p.m. Sunday, Copper Canyon Fire responded to a chimney fire in the 4000 block of Waldron Road in Rimrock

According to Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Dale Duns, firefighters arrived to a fully-involved residential structure.

Crews immediately started working to control the fire and were able to save property, Duns said. 

Firefighters from Copper Canyon, Verde Valley Fire and Cottonwood Fire were able to extinguish the fire in less than 30 minutes, Duns said. Nobody was injured in the fire, although the “family has been displaced and the Red Cross is helping.”

Dunn also said that it is still too early in the investigation to know whether the home is a total loss.

-- Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District

News