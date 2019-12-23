Food sharing events planned throughout Verde Valley

Manzanita Outreach, a Cottonwood based non-profit, is focused on ensuring all Verde Valley residents have enough food to eat regardless of their personal circumstances.

Starting in January, monthly food sharing events will be held at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood. Manzanita Outreach and community volunteers will collaborate to facilitate the food distribution.

Also in January, food Sharing events will be held at the Redinger Ramada in Camp Verde. Manzanita Outreach, Bread of Life Mission and community volunteers will collaborate to facilitate the food distribution. In addition to sharing food, Manzanita Outreach also shares books with children who attend the events. Each child receives one new, age-appropriate book and may choose several gently used books.

“Too many Verde Valley families struggle having access to enough nutritious food to eat”, said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach. “Our mobile Food Sharing program brings food to the communities, neighborhood and even the homes of our Verde Valley neighbors.”

Starting Friday, Jan. 3, food will be shared with the public free of charge at Redinger Ramada in Camp Verde from 4-5:30 p.m. The address is 75 E. Hollamon St.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, food will be shared with the public free of charge at the upper parking lot of Mingus Union High School. The address is 1801 Fir St. off of Camino Real in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Food Sharing Events

• Friday, Jan 3, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

• Saturday, Jan 4, 10 a.m. to noon, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood, Mingus Union High School

• Friday, Jan 17, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

• Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, 406 S 6th St., Cottonwood, Verde Valley Christian Church

• Monday, Jan 27, 4-5:30 p.m., 1090 S Page Springs Road, Cornville, Our Shepherd Lutheran Church

• Tuesday, Jan 28, 2-3:30 p.m., 889 1st Street South, Clarkdale, St. Thomas Episcopal Church

• Tuesday, Jan 28, 4-5:30 p.m., 3605 Zalesky Road, Cottonwood, Vineyard Christian Fellowship

• Friday, Jan 31, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

If you are interested in volunteering, please go to www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified charitable organization for the AZ Tax Credit.