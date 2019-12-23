OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Food sharing events planned throughout Verde Valley

Starting in January, monthly food sharing events will be held in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Page Springs and Bridgeport. Courtesy photo

Starting in January, monthly food sharing events will be held in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Page Springs and Bridgeport. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 2:18 p.m.

Manzanita Outreach, a Cottonwood based non-profit, is focused on ensuring all Verde Valley residents have enough food to eat regardless of their personal circumstances.

Starting in January, monthly food sharing events will be held at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood. Manzanita Outreach and community volunteers will collaborate to facilitate the food distribution.

Also in January, food Sharing events will be held at the Redinger Ramada in Camp Verde. Manzanita Outreach, Bread of Life Mission and community volunteers will collaborate to facilitate the food distribution. In addition to sharing food, Manzanita Outreach also shares books with children who attend the events. Each child receives one new, age-appropriate book and may choose several gently used books.

“Too many Verde Valley families struggle having access to enough nutritious food to eat”, said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach. “Our mobile Food Sharing program brings food to the communities, neighborhood and even the homes of our Verde Valley neighbors.”

Starting Friday, Jan. 3, food will be shared with the public free of charge at Redinger Ramada in Camp Verde from 4-5:30 p.m. The address is 75 E. Hollamon St.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, food will be shared with the public free of charge at the upper parking lot of Mingus Union High School. The address is 1801 Fir St. off of Camino Real in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Food Sharing Events

• Friday, Jan 3, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

• Saturday, Jan 4, 10 a.m. to noon, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood, Mingus Union High School

• Friday, Jan 17, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

• Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, 406 S 6th St., Cottonwood, Verde Valley Christian Church

• Monday, Jan 27, 4-5:30 p.m., 1090 S Page Springs Road, Cornville, Our Shepherd Lutheran Church

• Tuesday, Jan 28, 2-3:30 p.m., 889 1st Street South, Clarkdale, St. Thomas Episcopal Church

• Tuesday, Jan 28, 4-5:30 p.m., 3605 Zalesky Road, Cottonwood, Vineyard Christian Fellowship

• Friday, Jan 31, 4-5:30 p.m., 75 E Hollamon St., Camp Verde, Redinger Ramada

If you are interested in volunteering, please go to www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified charitable organization for the AZ Tax Credit.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New truck to provide enhanced service for Manzanita Outreach
Manzanita Outreach to provide monthly food boxes to area seniors
Mobile food pantry coming to Cornville
Saturday food sharing program comes to Cottonwood
Letter: Food sharing program held third Saturday of each month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News