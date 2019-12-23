New Hope for Rising Hope
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 1:25 p.m.
In the true spirit of holiday giving, clients of Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisor Matias Sandoval, donated 630 pounds of non-perishable food items during their recent Bag-a-Thon event which supported the area’s Rising Hope Food Pantry. The firm’s northern Arizona region collected and donated 4,500 pounds of food. State-wide, Edward Jones Investments collected over 15,000 pounds of food, providing 12,600 meals to families in need.
