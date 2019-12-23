OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 24
New Hope for Rising Hope

Financial Advisor, Matias Sandoval and Sr. Branch Office Administrator, Colleen Jones prepare to deliver food donated by their clients to Rising Hope. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 1:25 p.m.

In the true spirit of holiday giving, clients of Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisor Matias Sandoval, donated 630 pounds of non-perishable food items during their recent Bag-a-Thon event which supported the area’s Rising Hope Food Pantry. The firm’s northern Arizona region collected and donated 4,500 pounds of food. State-wide, Edward Jones Investments collected over 15,000 pounds of food, providing 12,600 meals to families in need.

