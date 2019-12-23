Seasonal forest road closures taking effect in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Ranger District and Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest have begun closing a majority of forest roads in higher elevations for the safety of visitors and to protect forest roads during the winter season.

Seasonal road closures are implemented to protect the roads from damage and to keep people from getting stuck or stranded on soft and muddy forest roads. Seasonal road closures on each district occur at different times each year and are dependent upon incoming weather and conditions of the roads.

Drivers are reminded to avoid driving on open roads that appear to be saturated in order to prevent road damage, soil erosion and getting stuck.

As well, be aware that even though a forest road might start on an open road in the desert, it can lead to higher elevations where the driver could encounter deep snow, four-wheel driving conditions and closed gates in other districts or neighboring national forests.

Some of the roads that people experience this drastic change in the winter months include roads such as Schnebly Hill Road, Forest Road 214, FR 618 and FR 229.