Trio of Verde students earn tuition-free transfers to Arizona universities

Kenneth Froessel, Celeena Johnson, Andre Etien.

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 1:30 p.m.

Three Verde Valley students are among 12 Yavapai College scholars from across Yavapai County and representing a variety of academic disciplines have earned lucrative All-Arizona Academic Team scholarships based on their academic performance and volunteer service at school and in their communities.

The scholarships provide tuition-waivers for degree programs at Arizona universities.

In a congratulatory letter to the scholarship recipients, YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine commended the students’ achievements. “You have made Yavapai College very proud and I wish you the best success as you pursue your career and educational pathway,” she wrote.

The three Verde Valley 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship winners are:

Andre Etien of Camp Verde is studying business at YC. He volunteers with his church, raising money for the church’s charitable endeavors and cooking for church luncheons, as well as personally conducts a food drive for the needy. He plans to continue his studies at NAU and pursue a career as a hospitality consultant.

Kenneth Froessel of Sedona is a social sciences student at YC. He is a PTK member who plans to continue his education at NAU, earn a master’s degree in social work and launch a career as a counselor. He volunteers with a crisis team and with a homeless shelter.

Celeena Johnson of Lake Montezuma is an aspiring first-grade teacher and library program coordinator planning to continue her education at NAU. At YC she serves as a Student Ambassador and is a member of both PTK and the College Honors Program. She also volunteers at her hometown library, for the high school theater program and with Special Olympics, among other volunteer activities.

