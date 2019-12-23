OFFERS
Von Gausig to give Verde River presentation at First Friday event

Doug Von Gausig

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 1:22 p.m.

Doug Von Gausig, known locally as “the Voice of the Verde River,” will be the speaker at the January 3, 2020 First Friday - in their own words living history presentation sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum.

Meet at 10 a.m. in the Men’s Lounge of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located at 19 N. 9th Street in downtown Clarkdale.

Von Gausig is the executive director at the Verde River Institute an organization that “works to help Arizona’s policymakers understand how policies affect the health and sustainability of the Verde River.”

Reinforcing these policy’s, the Institute also conducts educational kayak trips along the Verde River to familiarize people with the “values, economic and ecological benefits, threats to and importance of a healthy flowing river”.

Von Gausig wears many hats, but still finds the time to be on the river and photograph the river creating much information and many enjoyable moments for all.

There is no admission to attend, however a $5 per person contribution is gratefully accepted to support educational programs at the museum.

For more information about the Verde River Institute, contact doug@verderiverinstitute.org.

For program information contact the historical society at clarkdalemuseum.org.

