Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth

Major project approvals that deal with more rapid growth dominated headlines in Yavapai County in 2019.

Here are a few of the top stories that involved Yavapai County officials this year.

El Rojo Grande

There were several large residential, mixed-use or commercial proposals were either formally submitted to the county or discussed publicly in 2019.

El Rojo Grande was a planned, 172, home, residential development of 600 manufactured homes, to be placed just outside Sedona at a former ranch. The applicant, Equity LifeStyle Properties, had the property pulled from the county agenda for the Feb. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting after the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously in January to recommend denial of the project.

An estimated 300 people showed up to the commission’s meeting in January, most protesting the development, and many wearing red shirts. The Sedona City Council also declined support; a website, elrojograndesedona.com, was started as part of the protest.

“This was a kind of the first major shot across the bow for the Verde Valley,” said county Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Garrison. “There are very few large acreage parcels in the Verde Valley, and only a few outside unincorporated areas. With our current level of growth, as well as the severe lack of affordable workforce housing, there are a lot of developers trying to figure out how to enter our market. Unfortunately, fast growth isn’t usually good growth, and we are constantly fielding proposals that typically try to take advantage of our housing weakness.”

Village of Oak Creek Hilton Hotel

Despite very little vocal public support for a 154-room Hilton Hotel, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously ended nearly a yearlong process by approved a hotly contested zoning change in November by a 5-0 vote. The board approved the zoning change request of Chandrika and Jack Patel, a Flagstaff couple who had owned, but not developed, an intersection corner in the Village of Oak Creek for about 26 years.

After efforts and discussions early in the year didn’t produce a viable plan, the Patels brought a plan to the Big Park Planning and Zoning Committee in June that would involve county re-zoning to C2-1, which is commercial with designated uses and prohibited uses. The committee issued a 6-3 vote to recommend approval before the Big Park community organization voted down the proposal, though neither advisory vote is binding on county process.

The County Planning and Zoning Commission then gave the rezoning a 10-0 approval, with two of those commissioners testifying briefly before the supervisors in November. County Planning and Zoning recommended a list of 11 restrictions that include a 34-foot maximum height and an ADOT-imposed deceleration lane along State Route 179; there were more than 100 people who voiced opposition to the re-zoning out loud or in writing.

Spring Creek Ranch, Cornville

Though not directly connected by local roads to the main part of Cornville, a proposal submitted to the Yavapai County Planning Department this fall drew the ire of hundreds of Verde Valley residents.

Leading up to the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s Dec. 19, 5-4 recommendation to the Supervisors to deny approval of a planned area development, social media traffic and letters to the Verde News were nearly all in opposition to the 282-mixed use plan. Density and environmental concerns were voiced by both more than 25 people who spoke at the Dec. 19 meeting and by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Members of the Cornville Community Association and other residents amassed 245 letters of opposition to the project, with only 15 in favor. The plan includes more than 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility on property off of State Route 89A, near Page Springs Road.

The lead developer/owner, Eric Borowsky, who owned and developed the Arizona Snowbowl with reclaimed water in Flagstaff, can still take the proposal to the Board of Supervisors in January 2020.

A more commercial-center submitted proposal for acreage near Spring Creek Ranch, called Villa Bellagio, heightened area concerns about sudden mass development. That project has not gone to a public meeting yet, which is required prior to a County Planning and Zoning hearing.

County Supervisor Tom Thurman, who announced this week he will definitely not seek another term in 2020, said he will vote to deny the Spring Creek Ranch PAD re-zoning request, with the current plan.

New Prescott-area jail and property tax increase

The new $68 million Criminal Justice Center, to be built in the Prescott area, will house not only a typical jail, as the current county jail is badly overcrowded, but also will have a mental health wing to handle issues related to substance abuse and the chronically mentally ill.

The price tag for the center will be footed by county property owners in an increase to taxes.

“We continue to be impacted by reduced state aid and payments, a massive $52-million debt to our Public Safety Personnel Retirement System,” Garrison said. “It became clear that we were no longer going to be able to kick the can down the road anymore in regards to our county jail. We moved forward with budgeting and planning our new center.”

Verde Connect, Verde Disconnect

It’s not often that a $25 million federal grant seems to initially create more problems than it solves, but that’s what happened.

The grant was sought in 2018 and received as part of the Fiscal 2019 federal grant cycle. One fear, in the minds of many Verde Valley taxpayers, is that the $25 million grant Yavapai County has received to add a two-lane roadway and bridge across the Verde River to connect State Route 260 to Cornville Road — called Verde Connect — might not cover even half of the cost of the project.

A series of reports, including noise, site assessment, biological evaluation, cultural resources and hazardous materials are due in the months ahead. Coconino and Prescott national forest collaboration is set to happen as well.

A number of groups, including Save the Middle Verde and Verde Disconnect, had representatives speak out, either against certain proposed routes or against the project altogether. Protecting Middle Verde River riparian corridor cultural antiquities and endangered plants and animals were among the listed priorities.

The Camp Verde Town Council unanimously approved a resolution June 19 to oppose the project. After the county announced July 17 that a route-choosing process would run Verde Connect would extend Beaverhead Flat Road from Cornville Road to Coury Drive — a 9-4-mile route that doesn’t touch the Camp Verde town limits — the Camp Verde Council discussed the idea of approving or disapproving a route, but took no action.

The Council cannot choose a preferred route without reversing its opposition resolution. Mayor Charlie German said in October that the June vote to oppose the project — including not selecting routes that would help some motorists avoid State Route 260 roundabouts between Cottonwood and Camp Verde — was made with not enough information.

According to Thurman, “the benefit of this road for the future of traffic for more than 90,000 residents can now be achieved,” saying the B2 South route to Coury Drive is the only route he would vote to support.

According to Thurman, taxes already earmarked for the county’s Regional Roads program would go toward any bond that would pay for the Verde Connect project. There have already been more than 45 public meetings or presentations, with more on the way; Garrison is hopeful work on the project will start in the fall of 2020.

Thurman said residents should look at not only the amount of vehicles on the road today, but what current development will bring in traffic in five and 10 years.

“It’s a matter of public safety,” Thurman said.