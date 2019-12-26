Clarkdale 2019: Mother Nature, changes at key positions, and taxation

CLARKDALE — Storms, a new city manager, a property tax increase, a controversial substation and plans to improve roads were what the Town of Clarkdale government and residents dealt with in 2019.

Riding the storm out

Freeport-McMoRan informed the Town of Clarkdale on Feb. 16 that the company will be removing the 105-year-old Clarkdale dam on the Verde River after a storm breached about 60 feet of the 300-foot dam a couple of weeks prior.

The company removed the entire dam and allowed the Verde River to return to its natural condition.

Heavy snow on consecutive February days, leaving Clarkdale with about nine inches of snow, resulted in closures and power outages affecting 3,900 customers, with school districts throughout the Verde Valley. Major highways such as State Route 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff, and Interstate 17 northbound from SR 179 were also temporarily closed.

February was a month of intense flooding along the Verde River and Oak and Beaver creeks, with the Verde River rising to a flow of more than 50,000 cubic feet per second.

Flood waters also destroyed a pond levee that helped divert water to Pecks Lake, according to Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the weeks after the snow led to the flooding.

New Town manager

New Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka’s drive from suburban Dallas to Arizona took 15 hours, spread over two days, and was followed immediately by her first appearance at a town Friday-evening summer community block party.

Hlavinka and her 130-pound English Mastiff left north central Texas, where Hlavinka was a deputy city manager in Desoto. She was chosen from more than 70 applicants to take over when 21-year Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery retired at the end of June of this year.

Desoto is a town of 53,000 residents; Hlavinka directly supervised about 80 employees; Clarkdale has a population of about 4,300 residents and a staff of 50 — with many expensive fiscal needs that are tough for a town with a limited number of businesses to use as a tax base.

In June, Hlavinka jumped directly into a number of annual and special processes, including the annual budget cycle, an eventual decision by the council and mayor to raise both property and sales taxes and aging infrastructure and equipment.

Budget and tax increases

The Town of Clarkdale Council last week approved a fiscal 2020 budget and property tax rate and levy. The tax increase raises the taxes on a property with a $300,000 valuation by $9.33 per year.

The median home value for Clarkdale is $280,000.

No one from the public stood up to speak at state-mandated Truth in Taxation hearing held as part of Tuesday’s regular meeting. The levy is meant to raise funds for some of Clarkdale’s many road and street improvement needs.

Voters shot down a bond issue for such purposes in November 2018.

Not only did the Council approve the tax levy, it also approved a fiscal 2020 budget of $18.2 million. The budget includes $6.55 million in enterprise funds, and is about $3 million less than the fiscal 2019 budget. Mayor Doug Von Gausig reminded everyone that the 2019 budget had to include account bond funds, if the bond were to have passed in last November’s election.

Remember the town’s 2018 $6 million street improvement bond issue. Some 70 percent of the town’s voters rejected the ballot issue that would have been repaid through a secondary property tax.

APS substation approved

By a 4-1 vote on Aug. 13, the Clarkdale Council and mayor heard from six members of the community before approving a zoning change that clears the way for Arizona Public Service to take a substation plan to the Design Review Board. Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert was the lone dissenter.

The visual blight of overhead power lines and electromagnetic fields were the two main reasons citizens mentioned in discouraging council from approving the re-zoning, in public meetings this spring and summer and in letters to the Verde Independent. The Aug. 13 vote, taken in front of a crowd that was larger than the Men’s Lounge meeting room’s capacity, marked a milestone in a process in which APS personnel went before the Clarkdale Planning Commission twice, which finally sent the project to Council with a set of conditions put in place.

APS purchased a parcel of land along the stretch of State Road 89A that leads toward Jerome, less than one-half mile uphill from the roundabout that joins 89A’s Jerome and Cottonwood-bound segments with Clarkdale Parkway and Cement Plant Road. It’s between the roundabout and Old Jerome Highway and is next to a site where a planned future fire station will be placed, which is next to a convenience store that sits along the roundabout.

Mayor Doug Van Gausig dismissed concerns raised about electromagnetic fields, saying he and the council had delved into the topic during other proposed projects in the past and found substations and power poles are not a health concern. Scott Buckley, the council member who lives closest to the site, said he believes there is no safety risk to him or his family from the power supply or equipment.

Ryan Weed of CVL Consultants, who made numerous trips to Clarkdale this year as part of the re-zoning process, pointed out that construction of the substation will take place prior to a fire station being constructed next door (the fire station site plan is approved; construction of the station has not yet been funded).

APS had already purchased the land, so abandoning the project from that point forward would require selling a parcel it had obtained for the expressed purpose of building a substation. Representatives of the utility were told mistakenly by Town of Clarkdale staff that the parcel wouldn’t need to be re-zoned in order for a substation to be built there.

Street repairs handled – slowly

Clarkdale Public Works-Utilities Director Maher Hazine made a presentation at a recent Town Council meeting about the town roads improvement plan. “After our bond didn’t pass last November, we came to council with a list of prioritized streets in April,” Hazine told the Council. “So now, in Fiscal 2020, we’ve got to work on arterial streets with the little money we have, followed by smaller streets, if there’s any money left over.” Hazine said there is about $1 million in funds to be used for road repair, accumulated over multiple fiscal years. Hazine said safety hazards will be an exception; hazards will be fixed regardless of their place on a priority list. Main Street, from the intersection at North Broadway, through downtown and ending at Cement Plant Road, will be sealed using a rubberized chip sealing method, along with Clarkdale Parkway — from Cement Plant Road to Sunset Boulevard — and Old Jerome Highway, in the spring of 2020 after the weather warms up.