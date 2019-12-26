Dec. 27 community events and announcements

Here are some announcements about events and other things that affect Verde Valley residents beginning Dec. 27, 2019.

Cottonwood administrative hearing officer appointment available

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood City Council is seeking applicants to become an administrative hearing officer.

This appointment will be for a two-year term. Administrative hearing officers assist with enforcement of the municipal code and zoning code by hearing, deciding and resolving non-traffic violations designated as civil violations.

The majority of the hearings will involve the enforcement of zoning, building and rental codes.

The person appointed is an officer of the city and is not officers of the judicial branch of government. This position is independently contracted at a rate of $50 per hour.

Applicants must submit a resume and letter of qualifications to awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov. The scope of duties is available at the City of Cottonwood website, cottonwoodaz.gov, under Title 2, Chapter 2.96 of the Municipal Code; from the Human Resources office located at 816 N. Main St., or by calling 928-340-2713.

Qualifications will be accepted through the city’s human resources office through 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10.

‘Brain time’

COTTONWOOD— “Brain Time” is a fun, interactive setting where parent/caregiver and child learn together. This workshop is taught in three sessions and follows a basic library-style 'story time' format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

Brain Time meets Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. Sixth St.

Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research's patented Brain Box learning system. Help prepare your child's brain for school. Includes free children's book and materials for attending. Register today. Call 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or FESSYavapai@ArizonasChildren.org to register or visit arizonaschildren.evanced.info/signup.

STREAM winter grant application cycle open

Verde Valley STREAM Council’s winter application cycle is open. Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2020.

The mission of the Verde Valley STREAM Council is to develop and support partnerships that shift cultural awareness to target and enhance informal science, technology, engineering, and math learning for all ages across the Verde Valley.

To fulfill the mission, Verde Valley STREAM has identified the following strategic priorities:

-Community Outreach: raise awareness about the importance and impact of STEM learning to support academic and career success as well as progressive economic development.

-Place-Based Learning: connect citizens to the physical, environmental, cultural, political, and social worlds in which they live.

Please carefully review the frequently asked questions before completing an application. We have had to reject a number of proposals largely due to technical issues.

This grant application is meant to be fairly simple, but there are some basic requirements we must adhere to. You can review the questions on the website. To access the application, visit 4azrain.org and look for “Rural Innovation Councils,” then select Verde Valley.



After reviewing the questions and information, if you have more questions, email vvricgrants@gmail.com.

Comic Book Club returns to Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Public Library welcome back its comic book club for teens Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The class will be facilitated by library specialist Jan Marc Quisumbing and will be held in the upstairs Teen Zone.

The class is free of charge and open to all teens ages 11-18. Participants will create their own comics and learn the basics of comic creation, from writing to publishing.

Finished art will be on display for one month at the youth services main entrance. All materials for comic book club will be provided. The last Wednesday of the month will be an open forum about comics they are reading or want to know more about.

The Cottonwood Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Quisumbing also teaches the library’s Cartooning for Kids classes. He can be reached at jquisumbing@cottownoodaz.gov for more information about Comic Book Club and other upcoming teen programming.

Moving Toward Sustainability Workshop

SEDONA — From 8:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, attend a city of Sedona small business series workshop on Moving Toward Sustainability.

The workshop will be held at the Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive.

In this workshop, learn from national experts and local businesses about their experience with sustainable business practices.

Hear about what successful local businesses are doing to stay sustainable, how it has helped their business, and what they have learned.

No cost for attendance. Email seves@sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Celebrate the Romantic Era at Winterfest 2020

SEDONA — Jan. 12, Chamber Music Sedona will present its seventh annual Winterfest at Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.

This celebration of music will feature a salon musical held in a private home, the Romantic Revelation concert and more. Romantic Revelation will showcase four of today’s most sought-after chamber musicians performing an exhilarating program of works by Mahler, Beethoven and Brahms.

Buy tickets at chambermusicsedona.org.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1

VERDE VALLEY – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on taxpayers who are 50 or older and are of low to middle income or cannot afford paid tax preparation.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide does both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed by IRS certified volunteers. Many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669.

Tax Season for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1. Any one, any age, can have your taxes prepared at one of three Verde Valley locations:

-Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Dr.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Appointments and some walk-ins. Call 928 567-6356 for more information.

-Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry Road, Cottonwood.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments only. Call 928 634-5450 for more information.

-Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-in Only. Call 928-282-7714 for more information.

Arizona fiddlers meet at Verde senior center

COTTONWOOD – Beginning in January, the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association will meet from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12. No admission to meet, although donations are appreciated. Acoustic music is played, no drums, horns or electronic instruments.

Call 928-634-7963 for more information.

Help with housing and more at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach host Help with Housing and More, where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and receive help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will continue for the next two months on the second Friday of each month, including Jan. 10.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380. The Camp Verde Community Library is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Camp Verde arts alliance mixer

CAMP VERDE — Come to the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, for an arts alliance mixer from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

Meet fellow creatives, enjoy refreshments, and help determine the future of a new arts alliance.

For questions about the event, contact Lindsay Zapata at Lindsay.zapata@campverde.az.gov.

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. It’s great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Mosaic art workshops in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Each Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Town of Camp Verde is holding ongoing mosaic art classes Workshops held in the Community Center Gym, at 51 E. Hollamon St.

Community members are invited to learn how to use the proper tools for cutting glass and tile and assemble them to make a piece of art.

Each mosaic piece that is completed in class will be part of the Hallett Plaza renovation project and inserted into the interior of the plaza’s walls. Hallett Plaza is at the corner of Main and First streets.

Classes are led by Rebecca Murray, the project’s lead mosaic artist, with the help of Camp Verde artist Lynette Kovacovich. Both are local artists who have been involved in the Hallett Plaza project for the last year.

RSVP to lindsay.zapata@campverde.az.gov to participate or call 928-554-0008.

Depressed Anonymous

SEDONA — A new group called Depressed Anonymous will meet at 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall behind the Unity Church, 65 Deer Trail Dr. in Sedona.



Depressed Anonymous is an international organization of support groups applying the 12 Steps to dealing with depression. No professional leaders; each member shares their experience recovering from depression.

No dues or fees. For more information, visit the Depressed Anonymous website at Depressedanon.com

Call Don at 928-963-9032 or email Bonita at danonbonita@gmail.com for information.

Quilting for beginners

CAMP VERDE — At 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, come to the Camp Verde Community Library for a quilting class for beginners.



Two instructors will teach the basics of quilting, quilting history, and also wish to develop a community of quilters for future projects.



The class is for girls ages 10 and up, but moms can join with their daughters. Students will be able to make and keep their projects, with a possibility of entering their project in the Verde Valley Fair in May.



The class will continue on the first and third Fridays of the month.



Sewing machines will be available on the other Fridays of the month if the room and the children's librarian are available.

Sign up with Children's Librarian Jenni Jackson at the library, or via e-mail @ jennifer.jackson@campverde.az.gov

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Census takers needed

Looking for a job? Sign up to be a census taker.

The United States Census 2020 is currently hiring for census takers. And 2020 census jobs provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training.

Visit 2020census.gov or call 1-855-562-2020 for more information.

Join Sedonya for New Year’s spiritual celebration

SEDONA — On Dec. 31, everyone is invited to a day dedicated to a transformative journey of awakening at Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road.

Activities are from 9 a.m. until 9 a.m. Jan. 1 and include breath-work, meditation, yoga, singing bowls, ceremonies, visioning, and a kids’ area.

Visit sedonya.org for a full itinerary of the day and to learn more about the masters and healers who will guide you throughout the special experience.

New Year’s Eve at Sound Bites Grill

SEDONA — On New Year’s Eve, the Carvin Jones Band will perform from 9 p.m. until after midnight at Sound Bites Grill, 101 N. State Route 89A in Sedona. The evening includes dinner, dancing, toast at midnight and party favors.

Cost is from $85 to $150 depending on seating.

For tickets to the New Year’s Eve party, call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com.

Happy Days at Sedona Elks Lodge

SEDONA – At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Happy Days will perform a selection of ‘50s and ‘60s pop and country hits at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Road.

Band members include Rich and Linda Van Tillborg, Charleah Allen, Jim Hannah, Steve Mercer and Rod Rodriguez.

Call 928-282-7571 to reserve tickets.

Montezuma Castle, Well, Tuzigoot closed New Year’s Day

Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will be closed on New Year’s Day. Also, the picnic area at Montezuma Well will close at 1 p.m. on early closure days, while the main trail will remain open until the posted time.

National Park Service staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, call Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter at 928-567-3322, ext. 228.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Big Band Jazz almost New Year’s Eve concert

CAMP VERDE — At 7 p.m. Dec. 28, the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will put on its annual Almost New Years’ Eve Big Band Jazz Concert at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

The Uptown Big Band is a 14-piece vintage jazz orchestra that plays standards from the WWII Era, swing music from around the world and music from the ‘Roaring ‘20s’ to the present day.

The band musical influences include Michael Buble, Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Frank Sinatra and Norah Jones.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a non-profit performing arts organization that supports the Phillip England Center by presenting culturally diverse arts programming for the Town of Camp Verde and North Central Arizona to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community.

Old-time ornament making at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host its annual homemade holiday ornament table in the historic Fruit Packing Shed from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. through Dec. 30.

This activity is designed to engage people of every age, and especially intergenerational family groups.

This free activity, no museum admission required, will allow visitors to make small gifts, adornments for holiday packages or trees and wreaths, or simply spend some quality time with family or friends doing this make and take, using instructions and samples as provided.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places, 735 Jordan Road in the Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.

For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038. Visit sedonamuseum.org for more information.

Mingus Union photo, art exhibit at Cottonwood Public Library

COTTONWOOD – Visit the Cottonwood Public Library during December to see art created by Mingus Union High School’s student photographers and artists.

The school’s artists created their work with cell phones, corrugated cardboard and a lot of imagination.

The library has collaborated with Mingus Union to display this exhibit during the holiday season.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St. and opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The library closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 928-634-7559.

‘December to Remember’ at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

CAMP VERDE – Through Sunday, Dec. 29, go ice skating at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Above and beyond its annual Christmas decorations, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel has installed a synthetic ice skating rink that is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Cost is $10 and includes a 30-minute session, skate rental, hot chocolate and a holiday cookie.

Buy your tickets at The Café at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

Cottonwood Christmas tree collection

The City of Cottonwood will be accepting Christmas trees for disposal free of charge, through Dec. 31.

Trees may be dropped off at the Mingus Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1480 W. Mingus Ave., (adjacent to the Public Works yard). The drop-off site is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Please follow signs to the site.

All lights and decorations must be removed from the tree before being dropped off. For information, please contact the Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.