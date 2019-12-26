First responders practice, evaluate, improve

CAMP VERDE – They say that practice makes perfect.

In the world of first responders, practice helps expose holes in the system – so the real deal can be as close to perfect as possible.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan, 7, local first responders and partnering agencies will conduct a large-scale fire drill at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Exercises like this fire drill “test policies, training and readiness and provide a plan to improve them,” said Allen Shamek, security training captain at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, the event sponsor.

A successful training, Shamek also said, means identifying problems, implementing corrective actions and measuring the results in the next exercise or real world event.

“The classic notion of a seamless exercise conducted perfectly, without faults, by all agencies involved being a success is completely wrong,” Shamek said. “The successful exercise is one that stretches all players and agencies with the expectation of finding the weaknesses in the system. Exercises that don’t meet this criteria are simply fun games.”

Multi-agency training

In March, Cliff Castle hosted a multi-agency active shooter training. Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller said that from the organizational standpoint, the active shooter drill and the fire drill are similar in that both “create the need to evacuate a large building in an orderly fashion, and both had or will have victims that will need emergency medical care.”

Keller also said that both trainings are “chaotic events that will rely on a unified command structure to coordinate the deployment of resources for a positive outcome.”

Both scenarios require a large number of responders, such as Guardian Air Medical, Yavapai-Apache Police, Yavapai-Apache Gaming Office, Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, Cottonwood Dispatch Center and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Practice, evaluate and improve

Plan, organize and equip, train, exercise, evaluate and improve. This is Federal Emergency Management Agency’s preparedness cycle and it demonstrates, Shamek said, how training really never ends and “only – hopefully – improves our agencies over time.”

Keller said that he wants to see Copper Canyon develop “an even better working relationship to help manage events such as this if they we to actually happen in real life.”

An actual 9-1-1 call will be made for the incident, and participating agencies will be dispatched to the casino. According to a media release, casino security will provide medical treatment for participants simulating injuries. The injured parties will then be transported – this too is simulated – by Copper Canyon Fire and Guardian Air Medical.

Support

Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management will assist with evacuation and control of the exercise. Copper Canyon Fire will simulate the process of fighting a fire, while Yavapai-Apache Police and Camp Verde Marshal’s will provide site security and direct traffic.

At the March active shooter training, local police took the lead, said Patrol Lieutenant Dan Jacobs of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office – CVMO. With the January fire drill, law enforcement will take a back seat to Copper Canyon Fire.

“We will be there to support them and their efforts,” Jacobs said. “The knowledge and experience that will be gained by us participating in this event will help CVMO if and when there is ever this type of emergency situation that takes place within our jurisdiction.”

