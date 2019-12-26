Letter: College’s pseudo science courses a bad use of taxpayer dollars
Editor:
I recently received a pamphlet outlining the spring courses being offered at the Yavapai college. I was appalled at the number of classes being taught in pseudo sciences at tax payers expense.
Shouldn’t we be teaching marketable skills and vocationally useful curriculums to our young people.
What have we come to? I realize that some of the classes are for the older members of our community, but I think it is can be a waste of time and space to use our facilities for fluff rather than courses that can be designed to help our young people to establish themselves as productive members of society.
James Joseph DDS
Cornville
