Letter: Community steps up in big way to expand mission of Hope Center

We wanted to send a very special thank you to the Verde Valley community for their generous support of Mingus Union High School’s Hope Center.



The Hope Center began as a “closet” with the purpose of providing necessary items to students in need. The vision of what is now the Hope Center has grown and is now a sharing space; a space in which our students can receive hygiene items, clothing, food, school supplies, and connection to local resources.



With the generous support of people like you, we are able to help many of our students not only meet essential daily needs, but to remove barriers to a brighter future of which they are all so deserving.

A special thanks to the Verde Community Church for making the Hope Center one of their holiday ministries and to the many, many community members who continue to drop off donations and kind words.



A special thanks also to Tim Carter and the Yavapai County Educational Services Agency for the donation of fifty warm winter coats for Mingus students.

It is so moving to see what a community can do and when we make magic happen for young people, we make our community stronger.



Thank you, again, to the amazing residents of the Verde Valley for your continued support of the mission and vision of Mingus Union High School.

Genie Gee

Principal

Mingus Union High School