Letter: Community steps up in big way to expand mission of Hope Center
Editor:
We wanted to send a very special thank you to the Verde Valley community for their generous support of Mingus Union High School’s Hope Center.
The Hope Center began as a “closet” with the purpose of providing necessary items to students in need. The vision of what is now the Hope Center has grown and is now a sharing space; a space in which our students can receive hygiene items, clothing, food, school supplies, and connection to local resources.
With the generous support of people like you, we are able to help many of our students not only meet essential daily needs, but to remove barriers to a brighter future of which they are all so deserving.
A special thanks to the Verde Community Church for making the Hope Center one of their holiday ministries and to the many, many community members who continue to drop off donations and kind words.
A special thanks also to Tim Carter and the Yavapai County Educational Services Agency for the donation of fifty warm winter coats for Mingus students.
It is so moving to see what a community can do and when we make magic happen for young people, we make our community stronger.
Thank you, again, to the amazing residents of the Verde Valley for your continued support of the mission and vision of Mingus Union High School.
Genie Gee
Principal
Mingus Union High School
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Old rec center set to become brew pub
- Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- New Verizon store to be built on Woody’s site
- Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth
- Collision on 260 leads to fire, injuries
- Trump stuff a hot ticket item in Cottonwood
- Winter storm forecast to create difficult driving conditions this week
- Water not an issue for Spring Creek Ranch, developer says
- Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: