OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Community steps up in big way to expand mission of Hope Center

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:20 a.m.

Editor:

We wanted to send a very special thank you to the Verde Valley community for their generous support of Mingus Union High School’s Hope Center.

The Hope Center began as a “closet” with the purpose of providing necessary items to students in need. The vision of what is now the Hope Center has grown and is now a sharing space; a space in which our students can receive hygiene items, clothing, food, school supplies, and connection to local resources.

With the generous support of people like you, we are able to help many of our students not only meet essential daily needs, but to remove barriers to a brighter future of which they are all so deserving.

A special thanks to the Verde Community Church for making the Hope Center one of their holiday ministries and to the many, many community members who continue to drop off donations and kind words.

A special thanks also to Tim Carter and the Yavapai County Educational Services Agency for the donation of fifty warm winter coats for Mingus students.

It is so moving to see what a community can do and when we make magic happen for young people, we make our community stronger.

Thank you, again, to the amazing residents of the Verde Valley for your continued support of the mission and vision of Mingus Union High School.

Genie Gee

Principal

Mingus Union High School

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
Letter: Our students succeed because this community has supported them through thick and thin
Letter: Mingus appreciates community support
Letter: MUHSD and COCSD appreciate community support for schools
Letter: Bond support critical to success of Mingus Union High School

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News