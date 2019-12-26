OFFERS
Letter: Thank you Verde Valley for selfless giving to those less fortunate

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:18 a.m.

Editor:

The Immaculate Conception Conference for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul expresses its heartfelt thanks to all who helped provide turkeys and the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner to more than 100 of our community’s needy families.

We thank Larry Green Chevrolet for donating turkeys, Big O Tires for more turkeys and Food City for proving a donation collections spot for us on Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 19 and again on Nov. 26.

We especially thank people of the Verde Valley for their generous food, money and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store donations that support our holiday and daily outreach programs.

Many of God’s blessing to you all.

Scott Watson

Cottonwood

