New leadership for Camp Verde Bread of Life Mission

CAMP VERDE — Through his home church, Jeremy Embry has been involved with Bread of Life Mission for the past 18 months.

Each Tuesday, a different church serves dinner to Bread of Life clients. That church also delivers the weekly message and prayer. It was that zeal he saw in the church’s volunteers that moved Embry, who recently was named president and CEO of Bread of Life.

“I’m a firm believer that one of the church’s best outreach opportunities is to provide for the basic needs of its community,” Embry said. “Bread of Life offers a structured, ecumenical avenue for churches to do just that. While most churches couldn’t maintain a mission like Bread of Life on their own, we’re able to accomplish so much more because we work together. That makes Bread of Life such a unique ministry.”

Bread of Life board’s unanimous vote to have Embry join the program was the result of an independent executive search committee that spent several months vetting candidates, Bread of Life Board Chairman Randy Spoo said.

“Embry brings to the table a unique skill set with extensive background of both ministry and business,” Spoo said.

Embry has a Master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and is finishing up his Master of Divinity degree from Wesley Seminary.

“Jeremy shows a passion for this work and for bringing various groups together to get things done,” Spoo said.

‘Vital and life-giving resource’

To Embry, Bread of life is “a vital and life-giving resource within our community.”

“Bread of Life allows all of us Verde Valley residents to look beyond ourselves, to reach out to our neighbors, to meet some of their basic needs, and to help change lives,” Embry said. “While we can’t provide for all the needs that our neighbors might have, what we can offer is so powerful: hope.”

Bread of Life has also hired Tom Meredith as warehouse logistics manager. Spoo said that Meredith “comes to us with a wealth of experience in warehouse management and has already become a familiar face at our Tuesday night dinners.”

Hiring Embry and Meredith is a “huge step forward,” Spoo said.

“When I came on board as chairman and president, I established a set of goals that included the above positions with the objective of moving Bread of Life into the 21st century with respect to the changing environment and deepening needs of our community beyond simply sharing food with our neighbors,” Spoo said.

Spoo also said that he is “very optimistic about the future of Bread of Life.”

“With our new leadership on board, we’ll be pursuing new initiatives to better serve our neighbors with new and expanded services,” Spoo said.

On Aug. 30, Duane Burris left Bread of Life after 15 years. Burris served as the program’s director, then warehouse manager before leaving.

Bread of Life was founded in 1994 as a Christian distribution mission dedicated to serving the spiritual and physical needs of anyone in need.

For more information about Bread of Life Mission, visit bolmaz.org or call 928-567-6931. Dinners are served Tuesdays at the Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium, Community Center Gym, at 51 E. Hollamon St. at the corner of Main Street.

