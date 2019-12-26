Obituary: Syndal May Trevino Maders,1989-2019
Syndal May Trevino Maders passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 in her brother and sister-in-law’s home with her family by her side.
She was born May 3, 1989 in Cottonwood to Robert and Martha Trevino. She was married to Matthew Maders for two years and resided in Cottonwood.
Syndal completed an excelled education and completed high school in 2 years. She then attended Yavapai College and SNHU.
She was 3 classes short of getting her degree in business. She was employed at Home Depot.
Syndal loved spending time with family and friends and spoiling her nieces and nephews.
She absolutely loved Christmas and had a Hallmark way about her. She could light up the room with her smile and beautiful spirit.
She also loved being out in nature and traveling.
She is survived by her husband Matthew; parents, Robert and Martha Trevino; brother, Swain (Sara) Trevino; sisters, Zerlina Trevino (Joseph) and Xanadu Reiter (Keenen) and nieces and nephews, Akira Trevino, Xavier Trevino, Zephenia Trevino, Evangeline Trevino and Saphira Reiter.
Services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
