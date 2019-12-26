OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 7:01 a.m.

PHOENIX – State Route 89A is closed in both directions due to heavy winter weather and multiple crashes between milepost 387 and 390, roughly 7 miles north of Slide Rock State Park, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Route 89A closed in both directions north of Jerome
Interstate 17 northbound closed north of Highway 179
State Route 89A reopened in Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks
State Route 89A switchbacks remains closed, sinkhole repairs now underway (with video)
Northbound I-17 reopens at Sedona turnoff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News