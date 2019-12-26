State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
PHOENIX – State Route 89A is closed in both directions due to heavy winter weather and multiple crashes between milepost 387 and 390, roughly 7 miles north of Slide Rock State Park, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
