Student of the Month Awards from Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361

From the left are Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, Clarkdale-Jerome School December 2019 Students of the Month and sixth-graders Jordan Watson and Tasha Morgan-Andrus, and Lodge Youth Activities Co-Chair Ray Stock.

From the left are Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, Clarkdale-Jerome School December 2019 Students of the Month and sixth-graders Jordan Watson and Tasha Morgan-Andrus, and Lodge Youth Activities Co-Chair Ray Stock.

Staff report
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 12:38 p.m.

CLARKDALE —- On Dec. 19, representatives from Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 presented Student of the Month Awards to two sixth-grade students from Clarkdale-Jerome School.

They are Jordan Watson, and Tasha Morgan-Andrus.

These students were chosen by the teachers of the school to be the December recipients of these awards.

Each student was provided a free dinner at the lodge for themselves and their families, and immediately following dinner, the students were presented with their awards.

