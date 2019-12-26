Student of the Month Awards from Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361

CLARKDALE —- On Dec. 19, representatives from Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 presented Student of the Month Awards to two sixth-grade students from Clarkdale-Jerome School.

They are Jordan Watson, and Tasha Morgan-Andrus.

These students were chosen by the teachers of the school to be the December recipients of these awards.



Each student was provided a free dinner at the lodge for themselves and their families, and immediately following dinner, the students were presented with their awards.