Tuzigoot to host 4th Health/Wellness Day
CLARKDALE -— Looking to kick off your new year with a healthy start? The National Park Service would like to invite the public to the fourth annual Tuzigoot Health and Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rangers and guest demonstrators will be here throughout the day holding fitness classes and guided hikes.
Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale. For information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.
The Sedona School of Massage will be offering free massages to visitors.
Yavapai culture will also be here demonstrating crafts and performing traditional music and dances.
Here’s the schedule of events:
Demonstrations
10:00am: Yavapai Culture Lil’ Warriorettes Dancers and Ft. McDowell Gourd Singers
12:00pm: City of Cottonwood Recreation Center Zumba Class
1:00pm: City of Cottonwood Recreation Center Stick Fit
2:00pm: Gentle Vinyasa Yoga with Ranger Caitlin
Guided Hikes
11:00am: Pueblo Walk with Ranger Krystina – 1/2 mile – 40 minutes
12:00pm: Ethnobotony Walk with Ranger Chris – 1 mile – 1 hour
1:00pm: Tavasci Marsh Hike with Ranger Ed – 2 miles – 2 hours
Visitors who wish to participate in any hikes or demonstrations are advised to bring water and wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Guided hikes into Tavasci Marsh will go down a steep, rocky grade. Sturdy shoes and hiking poles are recommended but not required.
Tuzigoot Health and Wellness Day is part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People initiative, which promotes the use of public lands as part of a complete wellness plan. Studies have shown that just 30 minutes in nature can improve physical, emotional, and mental health. Visit the “Nature’s benefits” page of nps.gov to find out more about the benefits of visiting national parks and monuments.
The staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included.
