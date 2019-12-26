Verde Valley Caregivers make holidays bright for seniors

SEDONA — Each year, Verde Valley Caregivers has a Holiday Project for the neighbors they serve. A letter is sent to each neighbor to find out what they would like as a holiday gift.

Neighbors respond with wishes for warm socks, gloves, pajamas, blanket throw, etc. Some get creative with requests for pet food or pet sweater.

Many of the neighbors are low income and a new nighty might mean a woman doesn’t have to sleep in her bathrobe anymore. Many of the neighbors will not receive a gift other than the one they receive from VVCC. One neighbor requested food for her little dogs because “they are my only family.”

Neighbors who do not feel they need anything often respond with a thank you note saying things like, “Please use this donation for gifts for others.” Leda wrote, “Thank you for your generous offer. All I need is your continued driving help – I could not manage without it and it has been so reliable.”

As with all VVCC efforts, the project relies on volunteers. Gift requests are hung on giving trees in the Verde Valley libraries and a few churches. People pick the wishes they want to fulfill and bring the gifts back to the tree. The people of our area are very generous, often bringing extra items, which can be used for those who have not sent their wishes to VVCC in time for the trees.

Once the gifts are in, volunteers deliver the gifts to neighbors. Gift delivery is fun because the recipients really appreciate the effort. Neighbor, Lila, called to say the two ladies who delivered her gift “had necklaces on, that lit up like Christmas lights.” She said it was “delightful and made her day. They also sang, ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas.’”

VVCC thanks the Sedona United Methodist Church and the Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona Public Libraries for hosting giving trees. VVCC gives a big thanks to all of you who purchased gifts to help make the holidays special for seniors in need. Thank you for making a difference!

VVCC is in its 27th year serving approximately 2,400 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers drive neighbors to the grocery store, medical appointments, dialysis, physical therapy and other important errands.

Volunteers also provide home safety checks, friendly visiting, shopping for neighbors, business help, respite and pet assistance. VVCC also loans Guardian Angel emergency alert units to older adults at risk for falling.

For information about VVCC services and volunteering please call 928- 204-1238. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.