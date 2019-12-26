Young mechanic earns master certification

CAMP VERDE — Shawn Mayo was committed to becoming an A.S.E. master certified mechanic by year’s end.

Two weeks ago, it happened. But not without a lot of hard work.

Although the 21-year-old Mayo studied to be a mechanic while at Mingus Union High School, it’s working at Hansen Enterprises Fleet Repair he said that set him on the path to becoming master certified in A.S.E. – Automotive Service Excellence.

“Not just anyone can get A.S.E. master certified if you walk out of high school,” Mayo said. “I know if I would have went and tested for them right out of high school, I would not have passed. Working at Hansen has opened me up to so many new and different things, it really helped with getting my A.S.E.’s.

When Mayo, who doesn’t even turn 22 until April 2020, started working at Hansen Enterprises, he already had “some good basic skills, he had a good foundation,” said David Wittmayer, owner and manager of Hansen Enterprises. But Mayo wanted to be better, he wanted more.

“He was eager to learn,” Wittmayer said.

In two years at Hansen Enterprises, Mayo has supplemented his skills with the requisite knowledge, Wittmayer said.

“He has learned how to apply the skills to several different areas and come up with the correct solutions,” Wittmayer said. “He is one of the best preventive maintenance technicians I have seen in a long time. We are proud of his progress and glad to have him working with us.”

Wittmayer said that A.S.E. master certified technicians “are interested in improving themselves.”

“When techs this young get master certified they are driven,” Wittmayer said. “It shows that they are motivated to become great technicians. Because of that they have a good understanding of how vehicles work.”

Before Mayo became master certified, there were limits to what tasks he could handle, Wittmayer said. Resulting from his education and hard work – and having earned the A.S.E. master certification – Mayo is “now able to perform most of the jobs that come through the shop.”

Wittmayer said that from a business standpoint, Mayo is “much more valuable and versatile because he can work on all the different systems in a vehicle.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42