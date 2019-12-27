First Saturday is art walk weekend in Jerome

Let the party continue the Saturday after New Year’s Eve with the Jan. 4 Jerome Art Walk.

This free event has become a Verde Valley favorite. Take the convenient shuttle throughout the town to visit the many galleries and studios from the Old Jerome High School up the hill to Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes, The Lincoln Gallery and Made in Jerome Pottery and everything in-between.

The post-holiday weekend is the perfect time to enjoy late night dinner hours at Jerome’s great restaurants, enjoy some live music and maybe spend the night.

This first weekend that begins the New Year promises to be a lively and festive time in the mile high town. For more information on Jerome Art Walk, visit jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna at 928-301-3004.

Cody DeLong is completing a new body of work for his upcoming show in Tubac, AZ, called ‘Shock of the New West’ opening on Jan. 10 at the Tubac Center for the Arts.

Much of the new work deals with the prickly pear and saguaro cactus, but painted in a bold and modern way, incorporating some abstraction and rich textural effects.

“More than anything with this new work, I am exploring color and texture, painting with paint,” said DeLong.com

Cody DeLong Studio 300 Hull Ave. between ‘Spook Hall’ and the Visitors Center.

“Celebrate 2020!” The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery invites you to celebrate the new year with a visit to their new all-member show where the unique works of thirty-five local member-artists provide a wide range of artistic styles and mediums for your enjoyment.

Chris Ryback features her newest original oil painting entitled, “Monument Valley,” which is impressive in its vastness. “Windows of Words,” a new mixed media creation by V. Norton pairs quotes and messages with calligraphy in a unique way.

Production potter Robert Hughes provides Southwest and nature-inspired pottery that you can use and enjoy for years. Mary Rochelle Burnham engages us with her latest original oil painting, “Where The Antelope Play.”

A reception for the artists is on Jerome’s First Saturday art walk, Jan.4, 5-8 p.m., at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 Main St, Jerome. Refreshments will be served. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 928-639-4276



Email: info@jeromecoop.com web: www.jeromecoop.com