Let wisdom be your New Year’s Intention at Goldenstein Gallery

The New Year infuses us with a sense of renewal. A time of new beginnings, we take stock and look within as we set our intentions for moving forward. This January Goldenstein Gallery celebrates the New Year and the power of looking within with their 16th annual Wisdom Show. This exhibit explores the power of art to inspire, give insight and enhance the way we perceive the world around us. Join Goldenstein Gallery at the opening reception for The Wisdom Show on Friday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Ben Wright’s evocative work is a reflection of what he feels is a direct connection to source. Wright was the first Artist in Residence at the Remington Art Museum in New York and his work is in their permanent collection.



A Sedona-Verde Valley native, Cheston Trammel’s work is profoundly influenced by his early environment and reflects his connection to the land around him.



Allegorical Art is a term sculptor James Muir uses to describe his art as being filled with symbolic meaning. Bridging the centuries from his historical military subjects to today’s social, political and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently.

Ali Mignonne’s 3-D paintings are rich in texture and contrast yet still evoke a sense of peace.

Marilyn Bos’ use of layers, often 100 or more on a single painting, allows light and shadow to create the essence of the world she is painting.

Sherab (Shey) Khandro inspires the hearts and minds of others through her paintings, sculpture and Intentional Jewelry.

Meet local artists and explore the work of these artists and more at the opening reception for The Wisdom Show on Friday, January 3rd, from 5-8 p.m.

Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.