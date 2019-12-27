Main Stage ready to rock with ‘First Fridays DJ ill.Ego’

Main Stage starts the new year jumping at 9 p.m. Jan. 3, with the monthly “First Fridays with DJ ill.Ego”. ill.Ego will be starting 2020 off right with his incredible ability to keep the dance floor packed all night with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has opened for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs.



Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. This is a 21 and over event with no cover charge.

Saturday, Jan. 4, Main Stage will host a special Saturday night version of their ever popular weekday karaoke with Sean Bouchard. Sean has had an incredible run as host of the Tuesday night karaoke party, but he’s ready to hang up his mic and move on. Come out and help Sean celebrate his last night of hosting and watch him pass the mic to Main Stage’s new Tuesday night karaoke host, Andrew Benassi. Show up, pick a song and sing your heart out on this highly anticipated night. There is no cover for this 21+ event.



Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature dance classes with Dana De Luz starting at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays also feature dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. before karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Because of the holidays there will be no “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” until Jan. 8.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.