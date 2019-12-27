Mountain Trails Gallery honors ‘Made in Arizona’ artists

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona celebrates the opportunities and optimism of a new decade ahead beginning with their exhibition “Made in Arizona,” which opens with a reception Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m., on the First Friday of the new year.

The show brings together artists influenced by the unique qualities found in Arizona, and features sculpture, paintings, jewelry, and objects that reflect the beauty of place inspired by the history and culture of Arizona.

A group of award-winning artists living and working in Arizona as well as artists who are compelled by the state’s remarkable offerings all pay tribute to the land and its people in this exhibition of new creations.

Oil paintings by Bill Cramer lead the way with remarkable views of Sedona’s red rocks as well as grand panoramas of his beloved Grand Canyon. Bill is an avid hiker and climber and always finds special angles and views of the terrain of Red Rock Country and beyond.

His painting “Stormin’ Through” highlights the dramatic clouds that help form the shadows and rich terracotta glow of Sedona’s unique formations, along with the wind-swept low growing trees and vegetation so exemplary of the region.

Bill continues to be awarded Best of Show as well as People’s Choice and Artists’ Choice at numerous shows throughout the West. Also devoted to expressing the majesty and sacred expression of nature, Linda Glover Gooch captures her own unique views of the Grand Canyon and beyond.

Her “Little Colorado Gorge” is an uncommon view of a gorge, but it is washed in the patina of time, as it glows with a warm blanket of care and honor in its soft colors and brush strokes.

A spirited painter, Betty Carr captures the quirky and marvelous streets of the historic mining town in her painting “Morning Shadows in Jerome.”

The artist’s perspective is interactive with a panorama view that makes one want to live there. The colorful architecture and movement in the winding roads take you part of the way there, as the artist invites you to go see Jerome for yourself.

Plein air painter Howard Carr devotes his passion to a looser expressionist style which merges flowing oils into rich colorful juxtapositions in his landscape and garden paintings. Another area painter that excels in expressing passion in his use of the brush stroke and vibrant color is Gregory Stocks.

He chose a lesser known area in the beautiful Village of Oak Creek in his painting “Good Morning VOC” which reminds us of all the many views of red rocks that make Sedona so complex and unique.

An artist who combines her love of Arizona’s flora and fauna with its enchanting wildlife is Jennifer O’Cualain who creates heaven on earth in her painting “The Balancing Act” which depicts a blended kingdom of animals who all miraculously are getting along, but would not otherwise tolerate the other’s foraging presence.

Jennifer’s respect and knowledge of each species is the subject of her wildlife portraits of the animals often interacting with the desert’s bounty.

Sedona artist Lisa Danielle loves the freedom of choices of historic inspiration she derives from studying the cultures of the West, and she especially puts her research to work in her Pueblo pottery paintings.

She captures a rich array of historic artifacts from her beloved state done in a painting style akin to photorealism in paintings such as “Colors of Arizona” and “Grateful Harvest.”

Colored pencil artist Sanda Byland brings a touch of her personal life to our attention with her realist painting “Gentle Companion.” Speaking with awe about her own Maine Coon, “The breed is incredibly sweet, very calm and highly intelligent. They are the largest breed of cats in the world and act more like dogs. They truly are gentle companions.”

Arizona painters George Molnar and Marcia Molnar generate the feeling of grandeur and wonder in their Grand Canyon oils. This duo also puts us in touch with the state’s cowboy and cowgirl lifestyle in their bold and colorful paintings generated from their own experiences on Arizona ranches.

In addition, over the past 25 years, George Molnar has honored the people of the Navajo Nation in his life-like paintings of the culture that has given so much richness to the history of Arizona. A number of these paintings can be found in museums in the Southwest.

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to introduce the most recent bronze by Sedona sculptor Susan Kliewer. Her “Apache Maiden” features a White Mountain Apache as she readies for a ceremonial dance.

The front of the maiden’s buckskin dress prominently displays intricate bead work for which this Apache tribe is known. Arizona regional artist Deborah Copenhaver Fellows is celebrating her own life as a rancher with her Bell Series. Fellows’ “Night Herd Bell” tells the story in the round of her many experiences with herding cattle, and her “Chuck Wagon Bell” is an intricate bas relief of this historic Arizona activity.

Wrangler artist Curt Mattson sculpts the history and the action still prevalent on today’s ranches in Arizona. Multi-talented Michael Trcic’s bronze offerings include his legendary characters of the American West as well as wildlife found at the Grand Canyon.

His more tame paintings of chickens and cows focus on close to home critters that are dear to everyone.

In addition to traditional and contemporary paintings and sculpture, Mountain Trails Gallery also offers one-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets, and earrings often using special Arizona turquoise such as Susan Adams’ “Portrait of Kingman” in her turquoise and silver necklace and Joan Roberts’ multi-stone Kingman turquoise necklaces and earrings.

Kim Yubeta’s festive Milagro necklaces and bracelets reflect the faith and devotion of the many pioneers who settled Arizona. Also offered are custom made pedestals and tables from one-of-a-kind wood, often with inlays of Arizona turquoise by Percy Warcloud Edwards.

Active in Pow Wow dancing, Edwards, devotes his time to mentoring younger talent in order to preserve the rich culture of his people. Along with other native dancers, Edwards has been invited to represent the indigenous cultures of the Americas during the United Arab Emirates Camel Racing Season.

The show will also include artists who live outside of Arizona but come here for the artistic inspiration including Grand Canyon painters Michelle Condrat, Joshua Been, and Susie Hyer who all consider Arizona their second home. Mountain Trails Gallery begins this new decade by appreciating what is available to us here at home, beginning with some of the most talented and dedicated artists of this era.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located at Tlaquepaque, upstairs Suite A201 overlooking the Patio de las Campanas, 336 SR 179, Sedona; www.mountaintrailssedona.com fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com (928) 282-3225.