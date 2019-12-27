‘No Safe Spaces’ makes Sedona premiere Jan. 7

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a special Sedona premiere of “No Safe Spaces” on Tuesday, Jan. 7. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The First Amendment and the very idea of free speech are under attack in America today. A growing number of Americans don’t believe you have the right to speak your mind if what you have to say might offend someone, somewhere. They advocate for “safe spaces” in which people won’t be offended by ideas they may find troubling. But is that what America is about?

In “No Safe Spaces”, comedian and podcast king Adam Carolla and radio talk show host Dennis Prager travel the country, talking to experts and advocates on the left and right, tour college campuses, and examine their own upbringings to try to understand what is happening in America today and what free speech in this country should look (and sound) like.

“No Safe Spaces” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.