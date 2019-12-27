Sedona kicks off new year of art with 1st Friday in the Galleries

Friday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m., the Sedona Gallery Association invites you to support and enjoy the arts during this year’s very first, 1st Friday in the Galleries event. This is a free event open to the public, giving art lovers the opportunity to: meet with artists, explore Sedona’s art galleries and take part in nibbling on appetizers with drinks.

Start your 2020 art adventure by exploring Rowe Gallery. Celebrate the New Year with gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe, and see what the gallery’s award-winning artists have been creating. Rowe Gallery is located underneath Tlaquepaque’s iconic bell tower.

Right around the corner, stop into The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Explore artwork crafted by Honshin and other known artists, while sipping on wine and enjoying snacks. Be sure to flip through the array of beautiful prints, perfect for any nature-inspired home.

Upstairs, Mountain Trails Gallery invites you to their reception, “Made in Arizona”. This show brings together artists, influenced by the unique qualities found in Arizona. These artists create: sculptures, paintings, jewelry and objects that reflect the beauty inspired by the history and culture of Arizona.

Also found within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, artwork influenced by Eastern spiritual practices and Zen Buddhism will be featured at the Ascending Spirit Gallery: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Works through paint, sculpture and jewelry will be shown and available to make a part of your home or office.

Renee Taylor Gallery is proud to present their steel sculptor Taya Hubbard. Hubbard uses methods of grinding, etching, staining and oxidizing steel to craft an elegant form. Her colorful and unique sculptures will be on display for the 1st Friday in the Galleries event.

At Hillside Sedona, the Gallery of Modern Masters will be featuring the reverse painted glass work of Virginia Gabaldo. Virginia was born in Argentina, and now teaches classes across Canada, Europe and the United States. Paintied, layered and manipulated glass has never looked so magnificent.

Also within Arizona’s popular Hillside Sedona, stop into James Ratliff Gallery where gallery owner and staff will be showcasing the art of David K. John. This Native American work will amaze any who are inspired by the dream-world. Full of color, nature’s elements and Native influences, John’s paintings are unforgettable.

In West Sedona, ALT Gallery invites you to share in exploring a wide array of estate art. While in the gallery flip through vintage vinyl and out of print books. ALT Gallery is also an authorized dealer for the art of Dr. Seuss. So if you’re interested in the imaginative and the zany, this is the gallery to visit.

For more information on Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event, or to learn more about individual art gallery receptions in January 2020, visit: www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.