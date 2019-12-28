OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 28
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bodega Pierce earns sustainable business certification

DARCY HITCHCOCK Sustainability Alliance
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 10:52 a.m.

Bodega Pierce not only makes award-winning wines (their 2018 rosé won the 2019 AZ Central Wine Competition), they make it sustainably. Owner Michael Pierce also leads the Southwest Wine Center, which recently got certified.

Like a lot of wineries, Bodega Pierce focuses on energy efficiency. They have a newer HVAC system and use LED lighting. But Pierce also thinks about the details. “In our tasting room, we serve hard cheeses and meats because they require minimal refrigeration,” he explains.

Transportation matters, since their vineyard is not adjacent to the winery. They lease a truck to haul grapes from Willcox and offer to bring fruit for other wineries at the same time, especially the small operations working out of Four Eight WineWorks. “We never have underweight trucks,” Pierce says.

Green cleaning is also important. They use citric acid and potassium metabisulfite for tank cleaning, while barrels and bottling equipment get steam cleaned. Service ware in the tasting room is all washable so there are no single-use plates or cups for the landfill.

In the vineyard Bodega Pierce works to protect the environment, using organic pest control methods like Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis, a naturally occurring soil bacteria) for the striped grapeleaf skeletonizer caterpillars which can devastate a vineyard.

Water conservation is a big focus, and once again, Pierce attends to the details. “We are always evaluating water use in vineyard.

My father (who manages the vineyard) noticed that water was being distributed unevenly across vine rows of different lengths, so we installed a system of valves to equalize coverage across all the vines.”

This family business employs former Yavapai College Viticulture & Enology students in the Clarkdale tasting room. Pierce stops by every day to check how things are going, but his team really runs the show.

“I rely heavily on them and trust them, and they know it.” Both tasting room employees turned their ideas into action: One manages the wine club and the other brings in musicians.

How Pierce has time to run a winery, given all his other commitments, is anybody’s guess. In addition to his role as Director of the Yavapai College Viticulture & Enology program, he is active in the Arizona Winegrowers Association as Vice President & Northern Arizona Representative and Legislative Committee Chair.

He also serves on the Board of Yavapai County Farm Bureau, and as a member of the Clarkdale Planning Commission he supports local family business and Dark Skies.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Heart of Arizona Wine country just got bigger with 23rd tasting room
Salt Mine Wine earns Conservationist/Bronze Sustainable Business Certification
College's Southwest Wine Center to open on-campus wine tasting room
Volunteers expand vineyard at Yavapai College's Verde Campus (with photo gallery)
Yavapai College wine-tasting room exceeds forecasts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News