Camp Verde 2019: Wastewater fees, sports complex, equestrian center each signify growth

CAMP VERDE — A new 110-acre sports complex and a 36-acre equestrian center dominated headlines in Camp Verde in 2019, as did the new marshal’s commitment to transparency, the retirement of his right-hand man, and departure of the town’s community development director.

But nothing seemed to connect Camp Verdeans to their pocketbooks like freezing their wastewater fees.

Here are a few of the top stories that involved Camp Verde officials this year.

Frozen wastewater fees

In March 2018, the Camp Verde Town Council voted to approve wastewater fee increases through 2022. Those fee increases were meant to subsidize two wastewater loans totaling $5.3 million.

But with additional customers, as well as revenue from septage fees bringing in more revenue than expected, council voted unanimously on Dec. 4 to scrap the rate increases it had approved less than two years ago.

With the 7-to-0 vote, council also agreed to cap wastewater fees at $75 per month for any residential customer, although fewer than 40 of the 1,100-plus customers paid more than $75, Town Manager Russ Martin said.

Customers will continue to pay wastewater fees based on the discharge units in their homes.

A single bathroom sink is one discharge unit. But a kitchen sink, laundry tub, washing machine, shower, bathtub or double bathroom sink are two units.

A floor drain, such as a drain in a garage, is three units. A toilet is four units.

A home with a kitchen sink (two units), washing machine(two units), two toilets, two bath tubs, a double sink in one bathroom and a single sink in the other bathroom is 19 discharge units.

That customer would pay $55.10 each month to the Camp Verde Wasterwater Division, no matter how many people live in the home.

Marshal’s Community Committee

From his first day on the job in October 2018, Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley has preached transparency.

Beginning with his P.A.C.E. program – professionalism, accountability, community and excellence – Rowley’s plan was to strengthen community partnerships. For Rowley, transparency is more than the buzzword du jour.

In 2019, Rowley has formed and maintained a committee of community members interested in “being a partner in making Camp Verde a safer place to live and raise our children,” said Cheri Wischmeyer, committee coordinator.

Committee members are learning about the process for CVMO to become accredited, as well as policy changes, budgetary items, and efforts to increase partnerships between the marshal’s office and the community.”

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Community Committee meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the training room of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. The public is invited to attend any meeting.

Sports complex, equestrian center

Like with most municipal expenditures, some Camp Verdeans can’t wait for the new sports complex and the new equestrian center to be finished and ready for public consumption.

But some Camp Verdeans talk about how much money they’ll be paying for the complex, on State Route 260 east of the Verde Ranger Station.

Phase 1A, which includes grading, storm water, drainage and infrastructure for the entire complex, was completed in early 2019.

At a cost of about $3.1 million, Phase 1A was “about $900,000 under engineers’ estimates,” Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall said.

With about $3.2 million remaining in Camp Verde’s budget to finish Phase 1B of the sports complex, bids to complete that phase are due by Jan. 15. According to Public Works Director Ron Long, work on Phase 1B will start in early 2020.

“We are on schedule to complete Phase 1B in mid-summer 2020,” Long said.

Phase 1B will include the construction of two baseball/softball fields and two football/soccer fields, Long said.

Just to the east of the sports complex, the equestrian center should be ready for a January 2020 rodeo, Camp Verde Arena Association President Mary Phelps told council on Dec. 4.

Phelps estimated that work on the rodeo grounds is about 80% done, as she updated council on progress toward finishing the equestrian center for the rodeo with the Arizona High School and Arizona Junior High School rodeo associations.

“We still have a lot to do,” Phelps told council at the Dec. 4 meeting. “We are in hopes that we are [ready for the January rodeo], but there’s a lot that needs to be done. Depending on how wet and snowy our December and early January is.”

The rodeo has cost Camp Verde more than $400,000, including $250,000 approved by council in October.

For corn sake

Folks were concerned in 2018 that Cornfest, one of Camp Verde’s signature events, had gone the way of the dodo bird.

But the town’s parks and recreation department swooped in and brought Cornfest back from the dead.

Now a one-day event, Cornfest was back in action on July 20. Marshall called the one day street festival “a huge success with around 3,500 attendees, lots of vendors inside and out as well as several food vendors and of course, fresh Hauser Corn.”

With nearly 500 dozen ears of corn sold, Cornfest also raised $1,000 for Meals on Wheels.

It’s not certain whether Cornfest will ever go back to being an all-weekend event. But with Camp Verde taking over each of the town’s signature events from longtime volunteer organization Camp Verde Promotions, the summer event appears to be back for good.

Departure

Key personnel with the Town of Camp Verde either have moved on – or are about to move on – such as Brian Armstrong, commander at the Marshal’s Office, and Community Development Director Carmen Howard.

Perhaps the most impactful departure in Camp Verde’s public service realm this year was the Aug. 30 resignation of Bread of Life’s Duane Burris.

Although Bread of Life was founded in 1994, Burris spent the past 15 years with the organization that prides itself on feeding the hungry, both their bodies and their souls.

“Duane started at a time when they had no resources,” said Martin Shilko, who temporarily replaced Burris. “He basically got it up and running. If it weren’t for Duane, there would be no foundation at Bread of Life. You can’t say enough about him.”

Earlier this month, the Bread of Life board named Jeremy Embry the program’s new president and CEO. Embry said recently that Bread of Life is able to serve out its mission because of the multiple churches that volunteer their time.

“While most churches couldn’t maintain a mission like Bread of Life on their own, we’re able to accomplish so much more because we work together,” Embry said. “That makes Bread of Life such a unique ministry.”

