Cindy Pemberton new town clerk for Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Cindy Pemberton grew up wanting to become an airline stewardess. Along the way, she realized she had a penchant for serving her community, as well as its governing boards.

“I realized I was better suited with my boots on the ground as opposed to the friendly skies,” said Pemberton, a 10-year Yavapai County resident recently hired as Camp Verde’s new town clerk.

On Dec. 16, Pemberton replaced Judy Morgan, who resigned her position recently to take a job closer to family.

The search

According to Martin, Camp Verde had 24 candidates for town clerk. The interview process was extensive, Pemberton said.

Pemberton interviewed with Martin and Human Resources Director Brandy Cabrera, then spent 45 minutes in a meet-and-greet with council, had an orientation with Deputy Clerk Virginia Jones, then interviewed for another 45 minutes with risk management, public works and finance departments.

With experience as clerk of the Yavapai College District Governing Board, deputy city clerk with the City of Prescott, as well as administrative coordinator with the Stanislaus, California county office of education, Pemberton said that Camp Verde “has been a very inviting community and I look forward to being a part of it.”

‘Lasting impression’

Before her interview with the Town of Camp Verde, Pemberton attended a Camp Verde Town Council meeting to “observe how staff and the council interacted with one another.”

Pemberton said she “found the council, Town Manager (Russ Martin) and staff to be very dedicated.”

“I noted the respect and comradery that was displayed and appreciated how engaged they were with members of the public,” Pemberton said. “The Town of Camp Verde gave me a lasting impression.”

That impression went both ways, as Martin said his new town clerk wanted to start her new job before the first of the year.

“She was anxious to get to work and begin helping out,” Martin said. “That was a great sign. We are really looking forward to putting her experience and education to work.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42