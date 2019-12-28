Letter: Jesus Christ the first and only perfect gift
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 11:19 a.m.
Editor:
I am writing to say “THANk YOU” for printing the Christmas story in the Wednesday Dec. 25th edition.
I have read and heard the story many times but reading it again and seeing the beautiful graphics touched me deeply.
The reminder that Christmas is not about elaborately decorated homes, Christmas trees, large meals or even gathering with family and friends.
It is all about and because of the first and only perfect gift, Christ as in Christ-mas!
Ruth Doran
Cottonwood
Most Read
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Old rec center set to become brew pub
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
- Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth
- New Verizon store to be built on Woody’s site
- Collision on 260 leads to fire, injuries
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Winter storm forecast to create difficult driving conditions this week
- Water not an issue for Spring Creek Ranch, developer says
- Arizona Spirit flies high at nationals
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: