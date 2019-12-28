Letter: Jesus Christ the first and only perfect gift

Editor:

I am writing to say “THANk YOU” for printing the Christmas story in the Wednesday Dec. 25th edition.

I have read and heard the story many times but reading it again and seeing the beautiful graphics touched me deeply.

The reminder that Christmas is not about elaborately decorated homes, Christmas trees, large meals or even gathering with family and friends.

It is all about and because of the first and only perfect gift, Christ as in Christ-mas!

Ruth Doran

Cottonwood