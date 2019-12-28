Letter: Where is the actual proof on Trump impeachment?

Editor:

I would have had more respect for Rep. O’Halleran’s opinion if he had simply said that he hates/dislikes Trump and wanted him out of office.



At least that would have been honest. Instead, he used the Democratic talking points often repeated by every Democratic house member unable to think for themselves.

You talk about your time as a Detective in Chicago as if that makes you an authority. You claim that the evidence you reviewed was clear-cut guilty as charged. As a detective, if you presented a judge with the evidence put forward, you would get laughed out of the courtroom.



Not one single piece of evidence I’ve heard so far is proof. There is lots of hearsay and innuendo but no actual proof. If proof was as clear as you say, the nation would be behind your impeachment.

Further, as you well know, the president has the right to claim privilege regarding dealings within the White House and his staff. If you want those in his staff to testify, there is a lawful way to make that happen. Your party chose not to follow that course so spare us the lecture.

If you want to hold other politicians to the standard that they are not above the law, than you need to act that way yourself. Anything less is not protecting our Constitution as you profess.

Russ Bottjer

Cornville