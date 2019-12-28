OFFERS
Obituary: Gerald Alfred Knaeble 1953 - 2019

Gerald Alfred Knaeble

Gerald Alfred Knaeble

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 10:50 a.m.

Gerald (Gerry) Knaeble, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Gerry was born on December 15, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN, to Raymond and Kathleen Knaeble. He graduated from Totino-Grace High School in 1971.

Gerry was united in marriage to Donna Gosiak, and moved to northern Minnesota in 1974, where he began his 31-year career in 1977, with Inland Steel/Minorca (now Arcelor Mittal) in Virginia, Minnesota.

In 2002, Gerry married Patricia (Patsy) McCabe, and lived in Virginia, Minnesota, until they retired to Cottonwood, AZ, in 2008.

All who knew Gerry felt his passion for life, generosity and kindness.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy, children, Ryan Knaeble (Alexis Oltman), Raini Knaeble-Weiss (Mike Weiss), his step-children, Mike McCabe and Shannon Nordby, two grandchildren, Jayden and Logan Nordby (who adored their Ger-Bear), brothers, Todd (Sandra) Knaeble, Kevin Knaeble and three nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a memorial service on Sunday, December 29th at 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at his home at 400 W. Whipple Dr. in Cottonwood, AZ.

The family is also planning a Celebration of Life in Virginia, MN, this summer. Final arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home of Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.

