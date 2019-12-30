Beaver Creek’s 2019: Primrose Peaks, Montezuma Rimrock water were hot discussions

BEAVER CREEK -– A local developer would like to build 302 additional housing units in Rimrock. Ask most anyone in the unincorporated community, and the project is wanted like a hole in the head.

A Dec. 16 public meeting held by Larry Cepek, project engineer for Rimrock Properties, LLC, was met with more than an hour of mostly-respectful public sentiment against building Primrose Peaks Estates.

Water supply issues, increased traffic on a two-lane road, and inadequate road infrastructure were some of the reasons Rimrock residents urged Cepek to not build the project.

A week before the meeting, Janet Aniol, president of the Beaver Creek Community Association, said she expected the community’s residents would tell Cepek they were “overwhelmingly opposed to the potential project.”

Cepek held the meeting – the third meeting he’s held this year – as a requirement before Yavapai County can consider an application Rimrock Partners filed to have the project site rezoned from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development – PAD.

RS-70 is a single-family residential zone with a minimum 70,000-square-feet lot area.

The first meeting, held on July 20, ended prematurely because its location, the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station, did not have adequate space for everyone in attendance.

“It was unexpected, that kind of turnout,” Cepek said in July.

Located northeast of Bice Road less than one mile from the McGuireville/Cornville Road exit off I-17, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio and 64 one-bedroom apartments, 102 two-bedroom and 72 three-bedroom townhomes.

Following the Dec. 16 meeting, Cepek said he hoped the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission would consider his rezoning request in February.

Commercial well in residential neighborhood

On a 3-to-2 vote, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved Montezuma Rimrock Water Company’s request to use a well located in a residential community to provide water for its customers.

Despite public concern that the well was too close to Montezuma Well National Monument, applicant Patsy Olsen will be able to use the well, she said, as a backup to Montezuma Rimrock’s primary well.

“This also provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the past 30 years,” Olsen wrote in a June 24 letter of intent to her customers and other residents within a 300 feet radius of the site of the well.

The well approved for use, known by Montezuma Rimrock Water as Well No. 4, is located on a 0.22-acre lot in Lake Montezuma Estates, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock.

Before the vote, Yavapai County Development Services Director Dave Williams said it’s common for a commercial well to be located in a residential neighborhood.

