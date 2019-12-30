OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beaver Creek’s 2019: Primrose Peaks, Montezuma Rimrock water were hot discussions

Larry Cepek, engineer and agent for Primrose Peaks Estates, held a public meeting on Dec. 16 to find out how the public felt about a change in entrance to the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development. VVN/Bill Helm

Larry Cepek, engineer and agent for Primrose Peaks Estates, held a public meeting on Dec. 16 to find out how the public felt about a change in entrance to the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 2:10 p.m.

BEAVER CREEK -– A local developer would like to build 302 additional housing units in Rimrock. Ask most anyone in the unincorporated community, and the project is wanted like a hole in the head.

A Dec. 16 public meeting held by Larry Cepek, project engineer for Rimrock Properties, LLC, was met with more than an hour of mostly-respectful public sentiment against building Primrose Peaks Estates.

Water supply issues, increased traffic on a two-lane road, and inadequate road infrastructure were some of the reasons Rimrock residents urged Cepek to not build the project.

A week before the meeting, Janet Aniol, president of the Beaver Creek Community Association, said she expected the community’s residents would tell Cepek they were “overwhelmingly opposed to the potential project.”

Cepek held the meeting – the third meeting he’s held this year – as a requirement before Yavapai County can consider an application Rimrock Partners filed to have the project site rezoned from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development – PAD.

RS-70 is a single-family residential zone with a minimum 70,000-square-feet lot area.

The first meeting, held on July 20, ended prematurely because its location, the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station, did not have adequate space for everyone in attendance.

“It was unexpected, that kind of turnout,” Cepek said in July.

Located northeast of Bice Road less than one mile from the McGuireville/Cornville Road exit off I-17, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio and 64 one-bedroom apartments, 102 two-bedroom and 72 three-bedroom townhomes.

Following the Dec. 16 meeting, Cepek said he hoped the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission would consider his rezoning request in February.

Commercial well in residential neighborhood

On a 3-to-2 vote, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved Montezuma Rimrock Water Company’s request to use a well located in a residential community to provide water for its customers.

Despite public concern that the well was too close to Montezuma Well National Monument, applicant Patsy Olsen will be able to use the well, she said, as a backup to Montezuma Rimrock’s primary well.

“This also provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the past 30 years,” Olsen wrote in a June 24 letter of intent to her customers and other residents within a 300 feet radius of the site of the well.

The well approved for use, known by Montezuma Rimrock Water as Well No. 4, is located on a 0.22-acre lot in Lake Montezuma Estates, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock.

Before the vote, Yavapai County Development Services Director Dave Williams said it’s common for a commercial well to be located in a residential neighborhood.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Primrose Peaks public meeting 6 p.m. Monday
Primrose development ‘particularly worrisome’
Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
Discussion of Primrose Peaks Estates project moved to Monday, Dec. 16
Beaver Creek residents voice opposition to Primrose Peaks Estates project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News