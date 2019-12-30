OFFERS
Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday

Dunkin’ Donuts is set to hold a grand opening this weekend for its new Cottonwood location, set to include a Baskin Robbins store as well. Courtesy image

Dunkin' Donuts is set to hold a grand opening this weekend for its new Cottonwood location, set to include a Baskin Robbins store as well. Courtesy image

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 1:43 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The grand opening of the new combination Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins store is set for this weekend.

The grand opening will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5, with iced and hot coffee for 50 cents each and 100 percent of the proceeds (from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.) going to local Make-A-Wish partners for local children in need. There will also be donut decorating, a prize wheel and free samples.

The store is at 1006 S. Main St., sharing a parking lot with Starbucks, Home Depot, Eribertos, Snap Fitness and Papa Murphy’s. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, donut decorating for children, spinning a prize wheel for discounts and surprises, free samples, a guess-the-beans game and gift basket giveaways will be available.

Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in 1950. The Canton, Mass., company has more than 12,200 restaurants in 45 countries worldwide.

For information, visit DunkinDonuts.com or follow the chain on Twitter: @DunkinArizona

