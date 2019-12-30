Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
COTTONWOOD — The grand opening of the new combination Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins store is set for this weekend.
The grand opening will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5, with iced and hot coffee for 50 cents each and 100 percent of the proceeds (from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.) going to local Make-A-Wish partners for local children in need. There will also be donut decorating, a prize wheel and free samples.
The store is at 1006 S. Main St., sharing a parking lot with Starbucks, Home Depot, Eribertos, Snap Fitness and Papa Murphy’s. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, donut decorating for children, spinning a prize wheel for discounts and surprises, free samples, a guess-the-beans game and gift basket giveaways will be available.
Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in 1950. The Canton, Mass., company has more than 12,200 restaurants in 45 countries worldwide.
For information, visit DunkinDonuts.com or follow the chain on Twitter: @DunkinArizona
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
- Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth
- Collision on 260 leads to fire, injuries
- Winter storm forecast to create difficult driving conditions this week
- New Verizon store to be built on Woody’s site
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Old rec center set to become brew pub
- Cottonwood 2019: New leadership, remodeling, housing crunches and heated garbage meeting
- Jerome 2019: Parking and bordellos
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: