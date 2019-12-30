Federal tobacco law catches up to Cottonwood ordinance

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood passed an age-21 tobacco purchase and use requirement in May 2016.

The U.S. Congress and the president created that same age requirement this month.

President Trump signed into law a $1.4 trillion spending bill on Dec. 17 — a bill with many new provisions or repeals wrapped inside it, such as a record Pentagon budget, an expensive repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans, help for retired coal miners, and an increase from 18 to 21 in the nationwide legal age to buy tobacco products.

The bill was hard-fought as it worked its way through Congress, and still has its detractors.

Cottonwood was among the first cities in Arizona to enact a tobacco age higher than 18. Some states have followed that same path, including California, which also raised the minimum age to 21 in 2016.

The law, which goes into effect Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, will also catch the rest of the country up to where states such as Texas have been for a while.

No other Yavapai County communities took formal action on a tobacco age. The Sedona City Council discussed a similar age-21 proposal in 2018, but the proposal died for lack of a motion.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski said he’s grateful the Yavapai Anti-Tobacco Coalition of Youth, known as YATCY, and the city’s own youth commission brought the issue to the Council’s attention and kept the age concern in the forefront of conversation.

“I’m proud Cottonwood took this initial step three and a half years ago,” Elinski said. “We took a lot of criticism from the business community and from some constituents, especially at first. But when you look at what’s come to light, especially with vaping, the facts, in this case, outweighed the negative feelings about the change.”

Elinski said he doesn’t think the leveling of the commerce playing field, with the age requirement once again standard nationwide, is going to have an economic impact on Cottonwood more than other places.

“It would be tough to quantify that,” Elinski said.

Enforcement will be an evolution, dealing with challenges as those come up. Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley said his department typically gets involved after reports of underage sales.

“They (state government) has a task force that will come out and audit them; typically a letter would go out from the state informing them they have received information of underage sales,” Rowley said. “Due to the state being shorthanded, they don’t do (undercover) underage buys regularly like they have in the past. If underage individuals are caught partaking then they are cited into juvenile court, and the product is taken, with the new laws if they are 18 or older, they would be cited in justice court.”

Reporter Bill Helm contributed to this story.