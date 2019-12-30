Governor tabs Polk to chair substance abuse partnership

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has been appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to serve as chair of the statewide Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership.

“I am honored by this appointment,” said Polk. “Substance abuse destroys lives, has a direct link to crime, and negatively impacts public safety. I am committed to improving the health and safety of Arizona’s children, families and all community members by addressing substance abuse and its consequences in this new role.”

The Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership was created in 2007 by Governor Jan Brewer to initiate and support improvements in substance abuse policy, develop dynamic partnerships, and compile data on substance misuse and abuse.

Governor Ducey also appointed Dr. Sara Salek, Chief Medical Officer for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), as Vice-Chair for the council.

Polk stated, “I am excited to work with Dr. Salek in this effort. The combination of a medical professional with an experienced prosecutor is a dynamic approach to substance abuse in this state.”

Polk, a native Arizonan who received both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Arizona State University, is now in her 20th year as the Yavapai County attorney.

Over the span of her career, Polk clerked at the Arizona Supreme Court, and served in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for 11 years before joining the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 1994.

In November of 2000, Ms. Polk became the first woman elected to the position of Yavapai County attorney.

She is a founding member of MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Substance Abuse Coalition, awarded the 2013 National Outstanding Coalition. Polk also serves as the state chairperson for both the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council (APAAC), and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC).