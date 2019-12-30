GUEST EDITORIAL: Job well done by Salvation Army bell ringers

Every fundraising is dependent upon the community of givers to be successful with achieving funding goals.

It also takes dedicated volunteers to turn every dollar collected into a benefit for whom the funds are collected. This year is no exception.

First, it is fitting we acknowledge the generosity of the citizens who interact with the bell ringers standing at the entrances of Camp Verde Bashas.’ The bell ringers have commented repeatedly about the generosity of those who donate even to that of a widow’s mite.

Here are some interesting statistics for this year: There were 23 days of bell ringing; eight volunteers per day for two hours each, which means there were 184 slots to fill.

The wonderful volunteers filled 179 slots up until Christmas Eve afternoon. All of the slots were filled from a volunteer pool of 82 volunteers from Camp Verde and surrounding communities. Many served in more than one slot of time.



One hundred seventy-nine slots at two hours per slot brings volunteer bell-ringers time to 358 hours of donated time for bell ringing.

To make every penny count, the administrators locally in Camp Verde are all volunteers and they donated an additional 92 hours of time, setting up and taking down the kettles as well as checking on the shift changes.

Then there were hours spent daily counting and depositing the money in the bank which amounted to approximately an additional 72 hours over the 23 days of bell ringing and an additional 68 hours for setting schedules, lists and phoning to assist in making the project successful.

It is important to know that when donations are given in the Camp Verde community and for checks noting the donation is for ‘The Camp Verde Salvation Army, then those funds are designated specifically for those vetted individuals in emergency assistance for electricity, water, propane and in some cases partial assistance with rent in the Camp Verde, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock and Beaver Creek areas.

In summary: Thank you to all who will be touching the lives of so many over this next year and may you experience the blessings of being so generous to others who need assistance.

In conclusion, there were a total of 590 hours of time donated by the volunteers for this year’s event. It is also noteworthy that U-Haul Northern Region donated a 4-foot by 8-foot enclosed trailer for the volunteers in which to store the equipment on site to save time and wear and tear on the equipment.

Salvation Army’s local volunteers collectively want to acknowledge the generosity of U-Haul for their donation to this year’s bell-ringing event.

So on behalf of the Camp Verde Town Council, I would like to add our congratulations to all who participated this year and to say “job well done” and thank you for your service to our community.

-- Charlie German is the mayor of Camp Verde