Ogden Ranch Road will be paved by summer

COTTONWOOD -- The construction to pave Ogden Ranch Road is underway as crews have begun burying gas lines under the one-mile road.

The need for a paved road was clear on Thursday after Ogden Ranch Road was turned into a mud bath by the recent rainstorms making driving difficult.

The road connects Camino Real and Old 279 in Cottonwood to State Road 260 near East Prairie Lane Road near the Verde Village.

Yavapai County will begin work on the road in February, explained Supervisor Randy Garrison on Friday. He expects the project to be completed this summer.

The City of Cottonwood will maintain the road because it’s located on city land, but the county is paving the dirt road because it primarily serves county residents, he said.

There is only one main route to Cottonwood on SR260 from the east, Garrison has said in an earlier interview.

Ogden Ranch Road will be a bypass in emergencies and it will help spread traffic flow in the county.

Concerning another highway project in the Verde Valley, Garrison said the road safety improvements planned for Cornville Road in Cornville, which will be paid for by a $4.6 Highway Safety Grant, will begin in late 2020 with an engineering report study.

The construction will take place in 2021 and will make improvements to the top of the Cornville switchbacks and to Cornville Road from Beaverhead Flat Road to Page Springs Road.

This will include widening the road and guardrail improvements, but this project is not part of the proposed Verde Connect project.