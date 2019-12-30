OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ogden Ranch Road will be paved by summer

The construction to pave Ogden Ranch Road has begun, just as rain has turned the informal bypass that connects Cottonwood to State Route 260 into a mud bath this week. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The construction to pave Ogden Ranch Road has begun, just as rain has turned the informal bypass that connects Cottonwood to State Route 260 into a mud bath this week. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10:47 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- The construction to pave Ogden Ranch Road is underway as crews have begun burying gas lines under the one-mile road.

The need for a paved road was clear on Thursday after Ogden Ranch Road was turned into a mud bath by the recent rainstorms making driving difficult.

The road connects Camino Real and Old 279 in Cottonwood to State Road 260 near East Prairie Lane Road near the Verde Village.

Yavapai County will begin work on the road in February, explained Supervisor Randy Garrison on Friday. He expects the project to be completed this summer.

The City of Cottonwood will maintain the road because it’s located on city land, but the county is paving the dirt road because it primarily serves county residents, he said.

There is only one main route to Cottonwood on SR260 from the east, Garrison has said in an earlier interview.

Ogden Ranch Road will be a bypass in emergencies and it will help spread traffic flow in the county.

Concerning another highway project in the Verde Valley, Garrison said the road safety improvements planned for Cornville Road in Cornville, which will be paid for by a $4.6 Highway Safety Grant, will begin in late 2020 with an engineering report study.

The construction will take place in 2021 and will make improvements to the top of the Cornville switchbacks and to Cornville Road from Beaverhead Flat Road to Page Springs Road.

This will include widening the road and guardrail improvements, but this project is not part of the proposed Verde Connect project.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Garrison sets sights on paving Ogden Ranch Road
County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
County OKs $95K design contract for paving Ogden Ranch Road
Verde Connect project gets $25 million jump start for new bridge over Verde River
Verde Connect? Or another Camp Verde bypass?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News