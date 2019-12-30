OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 1:53 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sharks in the Verde
Shark Tank's Kiersten Hathcock talks on Intuition in Business
Sebra Choe named economic development projects manager for Camp Verde
VVREO presents 'The Verde Valley - Success in Action'
Yavapai College increases business assistance in Verde Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News