CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.