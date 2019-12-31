Cactus juice used to make nontoxic, biodegradable plastic bags
PHOENIX – America generates almost 38 million tons of plastic waste every year, ranking second only to China. That’s a lot of plastic, and despite decades of recycling efforts, the bulk of it winds up in landfills and waterways.
To come up with a more sustainable substitute, researchers at the University of the Valley of Atemajac in Zapopan, Mexico, have turned to the juice from the prickly pear, or nopal, one of several cactus species of the genus Opuntia.
They’re beta-testing a nontoxic, plant-based plastic that can decompose in a few weeks. By comparison, it takes several centuries for normal plastic bags to break down in landfills.
“I believe that it is never too late to start changing things,” Sandra Pascoe Ortiz, a chemical engineering professor working on the discovery, told Forbes in July. “Every day there is a new opportunity to do things better, so if we each do what we have to do, there is another opportunity to reverse all the damage we have done to the planet.”
The juice is extracted from the cactus, mixed with plant-based additives, rolled flat and dried. The resulting film is similar to that used in the plastic bags commonly available at grocery stores. The process takes about 10 days to complete.
These cactus juice bags take about two to three months to break down in soil and only a week if they’re put in water or compost.
America wastes a lot of plastic, especially from the grocery store. Plastic makes up 19 percent of all waste at landfills, second only to food.
According to the Forbes article, a number of companies have expressed an interest in biodegradable bags, and Ortiz said researchers are looking for ways to scale up operation
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
- Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Collision on 260 leads to fire, injuries
- Cottonwood 2019: New leadership, remodeling, housing crunches and heated garbage meeting
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Jerome 2019: Parking and bordellos
- Commentary: Best thing for America is five more years of Trump
- Old rec center set to become brew pub
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: