Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah

A Cottonwood man died following a utility terrain vehicle accident last week at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah.

According to a news release from Utah Parks and Recreation, the evening of June 26, at about 9:25 p.m., 46-year-old Mark Lynn Allred was riding a UTV at the northern end of the sand dunes when an accident occurred.

Following the accident, witnesses administered CPR to Allred while others called for help. Utah State Parks rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area to assist.

The release doesn’t state what types of injuries Allred suffered.

The UTV that Allred was operating is believed to have been the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Responders declared Allred dead at the scene. Emergency medical services were dispatched out of Kane County but were canceled before they arrived.

There was one passenger also riding in the UTV at the time of the accident; that individual self-transported for medical evaluation, but the Verde Independent has not been able to identify that person as of this writing.

Allred was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation. Alcohol did not appear to have been involved.

The accident remains under investigation.