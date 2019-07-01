Donna Cantello, Michelle Stoor Win Match Play
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 1:27 p.m.
A big congratulations goes to Donna Cantello and Michell Stoor for winning the Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Golf Match Play competition. Donna won flight 1 after winning her match against Lynn Winslow. Michelle took flight 2 with a win over Barbara Erickson. Congratulations to our winners and all the women who enjoy golf at our beautiful club.
