TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 02
82.0°
Donna Cantello, Michelle Stoor Win Match Play

Donna Cantello and Michell Stoor

Donna Cantello and Michell Stoor

Originally Published: July 1, 2019 1:27 p.m.

A big congratulations goes to Donna Cantello and Michell Stoor for winning the Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Golf Match Play competition. Donna won flight 1 after winning her match against Lynn Winslow. Michelle took flight 2 with a win over Barbara Erickson. Congratulations to our winners and all the women who enjoy golf at our beautiful club.

