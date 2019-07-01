OFFERS
Expanded facility, services planned for The Village Vet

By KATHLEEN JAMES Special to The Villager
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 2:05 p.m.

“We at The Village Vet Clinic believe in communicating and listening to our clients in order to provide the best treatments for the animals.

The Village Vet Clinic is a "state-of-the-art veterinary clinic that strives to give the most compassionate/sensitive care to both you as well as your animal companion(s).” This is the mission of The Village Vet Clinic as described on its website, www.thevillagevetsedona.com. It is a mission that is met with consistently high ratings on the website and social media.

The Village Vet, located at 48 West Cortez Drive in the Village of Oak Creek, is operated by Reed Scudder, DVM, and his eight-member staff.

On Feb 14, 2019, the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council voted unanimously to recommend county approval of The Village Vet’s request for a conditional use permit to accommodate the boarding and daycare facility and a waiver of the 3,000 square foot code limitation to allow 4,149 square feet at the site.

Shelli Dickison, the practice manager of The Village Vet, described plans for the new, expanded facility to be at 6376 SR179 (located between the Chevron station and the Oak Creek Country Club Golf Course.)

Dickison said the new facility should open in April or May of 2020. The small animal veterinary hospital and day-care facility will offer expanded hours and services. It will also be open seven days a week, and include boarding facilities with 31 runs for dogs, and boarding available for up to a dozen cats.

In addition, she said that Dr. Scudder expected to hire one or two more veterinarians and increase the staff by as many as eight people. The Village Vet expects to continue offering the same level of compassionate, quality veterinary care for which Dr. Scudder and his team are known.

Since the purchase of the building was approved, the clinic will next obtain the necessary construction loan to modify the property for the expanded services to be offered.

Dickison said they expected their search for qualified veterinarians and veterinary technicians to include consideration of out-of-state candidates.

It is Dr. Scudder’s hope that his new hires can “hit the ground running.” To accomplish this, the search for candidates must be broad. Experienced vets will quickly develop trusted relationships with clients and their pets.

Dickison was asked if clients should expect to see price increases for services. She did not anticipate anything greater than the typical 3-percent annual inflationary increase, usually driven by rising lab testing and pharmaceutical costs.

