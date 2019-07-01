Get comfortable with discomfort to make physical gains

Get Uncomfy.

Discomfort, physical or mental, is opportunity. I think now I got your attention?

If we appreciate tolerating discomfort and acquire skills to handle it, we gain yet another amazing strength which will help us on our path to fitness, wellbeing, physical and mental strength, and achieving our dreams.

Discomfort can be good, if we supply it to ourselves in a manageable dose per day. I appreciate getting uncomfy daily, both physically and mentally. The more obstacles we have on our daily path, and we manage to overcome them, the stronger and more resilient to any challenge we are in the future.

We say that a certain hardship situation made us in some ways better, resilient, and strong.

Of course, we don’t need to throw unsurmountable hardships onto our life path daily. But what about mini discomfort, one or two of them a day, in order to be comfier when the real hardship or uneasy situation hits?

What about going out of your comfort zone and doing some ugly Tabata interval training? Or, on the emotional side, meditating over an uneasy feeling or thought? Truly facing it?

What about swimming in the ocean while you feel very uneasy about open waters and those lovely turtles below you, which are just a notch too large? Or going your own way in life when you become stuck in an unhealthy and damaging relationship?

What about eating “clean” for one day, while all you truly crave is French fries and soda?

If you choose some discomfort daily, it WILL make you stronger, mentally and often physically! Two days after the snow storm in Sedona, I went on one of my fave trails. My obstacle was about ¾ of a mile from the Trail Head, and I was SO not backing out! The creek was swollen, just as I expected. The trail was impassable on dry foot for about 20 yards.

I hugged to the rock wall and made sure to keep contact at three points at all times – like in climbing, foot and two hands on the side rock, or two feet and a hand. My grip was solid.

The water got as high as to my mid-thighs for about half of the distance. I got out at the other end totally soaked and so happy! I dried up in the wind over the next hour of running and did not feel much cold at all, apart from the freezing moments of passing the actual water.

I felt so happy and accomplished at the end of my 9 M + run/hike! I knew this experience just made me just that much stronger for my future – both mentally and physically.

So, when I am doing one of my 50M races, I will feel just that much easier about crossing the stormy waters… mentally or on my two feet. So … why not try it?

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (www.befitfit.biz) and a Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at www.verdenews.com.